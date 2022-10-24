Read full article on original website
Related
This $35 Million Waterfront Mega-Mansion in Maui Has an Observation Deck for Whale-Watching
Two swimming pools? Yep. A whale-watching deck? You bet. This Maui pad checks all the boxes when it comes to island living. Built for a Silicon Valley couple, the palatial abode was nearly a decade in the making and, well, you can tell. Sass Somekh and his wife Eta bought the land in 2001 for $4.65 million and finished building the mega-mansion around 10 years later, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. It is now listed at $35 million, making it the most expensive home on the Maui market.
FodorsTravel
Antarctica Has Become a Popular Destination. But Should You Actually Go?
A very layered answer coming up. ntarctica is the last place on the planet that’s relatively untouched. A place where howling winds have their own pitch and not a tree can be found on the vast expanse of land. It is inhospitable to humans as the driest, coldest, windiest, and highest continent. Ice up to three miles deep covers 98% of the continent. In winters, the temperature drops to -70-degrees Fahrenheit and the sun doesn’t rise. The sustained wind speeds can reach 200 m.p.h., more than any hurricane that has ever hit the U.S.
These 8 Scenic Hiking Destinations Showcase Everything Autumn Has To Offer
Hiking is one of the best ways to explore the great outdoors, providing health benefits for the body and mind alike. In recent years, several studies have found that spending time in nature and partaking in physical activities like hiking can help alleviate stress and anxiety, reduce the risk of heart problems, and boost happiness. While hiking makes for an excellent, wellness-supportive activity year-round, it’s especially great come fall.
The tallest mountain in the world is in United States
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Mount Everest, nestled deep within the Himalayas' Mahlangr Himl subrange, is unquestionably the most famous and appealing of all our planet's mountains. It is ingrained in our brain as everyone has been told since childhood that Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world, and although this is accurate, the key word here is "highest". It is indeed the highest mountain in the world but simply not the tallest.
drifttravel.com
Travel Tips: Is Cabo San Lucas Worth visiting? Oh yes!
Cabo San Lucas is one of the most beautiful cities near the Sea of Cortez in Mexico and it is often mentioned in the same breath as Acapulco or Cancun. Cabo San Lucas has seen a drastic reformation over the past two decades. What was once was a mere fishing village is now one of the most popular tourist hotspots in Mexico and one, if not the most sought-after travel spots for the rich and the famous.
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
drifttravel.com
Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort & MVC Eagle Beach Aruba Receive EarthCheck Honor
Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort and its sister property, MVC Eagle Beach Aruba have recently been honored by EarthCheck, the world’s leading business advisory group specializing in sustainability and destination management for the travel and tourism industry, receiving a Master Certification status at Amsterdam Manor for 23 years of certification and a Platinum Certification status at MVC Eagle Beach for 11 years of certification.
drifttravel.com
St Croix requires no passport for US travelers
US travelers do not need a passport to visit St. Croix and the island’s historic downtown, Christiansted, remains relatively off the radar. Designed by the property’s owner — Chris Pardo Design, the King Christian Hotel was renovated in summer 2022 and offers 46 fully remodeled rooms featuring custom designed terra cotta flooring, bespoke furniture and floor to ceiling marble clad bathrooms.
drifttravel.com
What’s New in Hawaii this Fall
The Aloha State is a perennially popular destination known for its exciting food scene, beautiful beaches, laid-back surf culture and abundant activities. Visitors looking for the best places to stay should consider ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach and Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows – both hosting events as part of the festival. In addition, just in time for big wave winter, The Twin Fin, a new surf-inspired hotel in Waikiki, will open in November 2022, and Oahu’s hottest new surf-centric entertainment destination is set to open in February 2023.
techaiapp.com
South Africa’s Arathusa Lodge is the Perfect Spot for a Safari Vacation
I’m surprised by how many people still believe that going on an African safari means you’ll be sleeping in tents in the bush and roughing it. That’s not the case at all and my recent stay at Arathusa Safari Lodge in the Sabi Sand Reserve area of Kruger National Park is proof. It’s a small, boutique all-inclusive lodge that combines the best of its natural surroundings with luxury comforts, not to mention the ultra-friendly staff who are there to make sure every guest has a magical experience.
drifttravel.com
National Geographic Champions Manchester as a ‘Best of the World’ Destination for Travelers in 2023
National Geographic has announced that Manchester will be included in their highly anticipated list as one of the world’s best destinations to visit in 2023. The influential ‘Best of the World’ list, released today, ranks Manchester as the only city in the UK to be awarded the prestigious accolade, which annually sets out 25 of the must-see places to visit around the globe.
drifttravel.com
Whale Watching Season in Baja California Sur
Baja California Sur, the southern half of the Baja Peninsula, extending about 800 miles south from San Diego and ending at the famed Cabo San Lucas, is the annual winter playground for whales of many species where the spectacular sight of whales in near proximity becomes downright commonplace. Whether in the lagoons and bays off the Pacific Coast or around to the eastern side of the peninsula up into the Gulf of California, whale watching in Baja California Sur is a bucket list adventure for the whole family.
Wealthy people are splurging on bucket-list trips, flying to the Arctic Circle for private-chef-catered meals, renting out African safari lodges, and spending $300,000 for a half-hour opera serenade
Luxury-travel planners say their clients are seeking more extreme experiences than pre-pandemic. Hard-to-access places like the Arctic Circle and Galapagos Islands are bucket-list travel hot spots. Pent-up demand and newly acquired wealth are pushing some to go all out, even as the economy sours. The pandemic was a boon for...
Essence
One Location, Two Ways: Costa Rica Is The Perfect Eco-Friendly Adventure Or Luxe Beach Getaway
Costa Rica has been a Black girl hotspot travel destination for quite some time, and the reasons why are rather simple: there’s something for every type of traveler. Costa Rica has been a Black girl hotspot travel destination for quite some time, and the reasons why are rather simple: there’s something for every type of traveler.
drifttravel.com
Itinerary for a short holiday in Amsterdam
Amsterdam offers you Europe at its best. There are excellent museums with rare and exciting exhibits that are intriguing places to visit. Walking in the beautiful parks and along the lovely canals is so relaxing. The city exudes a genuinely international ambiance, and it has a lively café culture.
veranda.com
Why I Think This Ancient Aegean City Is the “It” Destination for 2023
If you’re suffering from insatiable wanderlust, but don’t want to travel to the Amalfi Coast or Santorini like everyone else on Instagram, you’ve reached the right corner of the internet. Though there’s certainly nothing wrong with these classic vacation spots, sometimes you want to explore somewhere different with a totally unique culture. It can be tricky to find an amazing city that’s not swarming with other American tourists, but I think I’ve officially discovered the best under-the-radar destination for 2023: Bodrum, Turkey.
puravidamoms.com
Getting Around Costa Rica
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are many ways to get around Costa Rica- which is good because despite being a small country, Costa Rica has big distances. For example, you may want to go from San Jose to La...
cntraveler.com
The Best National Parks in the World, From Norway to Taiwan
America’s national parks are having their moment. Forty-four National Park Service (NPS) sites broke all-time visitation records in 2021, and attendance rose by sixty million over 2020. But dozens of international destinations also host enormous tracts of stunning, preserved parklands that deserve some time in the spotlight—many ripe with flora and fauna you’d never spot closer to home.
drifttravel.com
Travel the Globe with these 4 Wines
For those of you who enjoy tasting different wines from around the world, we pulled together a list of four bottles that will allow you to discover fine wines from the comfort of your couch. Sip wines from Italy to Chile and all the way to Luxembourg. Sit back, relax, and enjoy as you explore the world of wine.
cntraveler.com
A Road Trip Along Croatia's Dalmatian Coast, Home to Vineyards, Oyster Farms, and Sleepy Island Detours
The mere mention of Croatia conjures up images of crystalline blue waters, orange-roofed historic towns, and languid days spent island hopping. But traversing the country’s coastline by car, especially during shoulder season, can be just as spectacular. A drive along the southern Dalmatian Coast will bring you to delights often overlooked by the masses: family-run wineries on dramatic sloping hills, oyster farms nestled in quiet turquoise bays, centuries-old villages, and protected lakes and rivers that are perfect for paddleboarding, windsurfing, and kayaking.
Comments / 0