Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k
The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts If Alabama Will Make The Playoff
Alabama has a long road ahead in terms of making the College Football Playoff. It has to run the gauntlet down the stretch and it starts with taking on No. 18 LSU and then No. 15 Ole Miss the week after. Both games will be on the road, making it a bit tougher for Alabama to win.
Paul Finebaum explains how the SEC title game could lead to multiple SEC teams in the Playoff
Paul Finebaum cleared up how he believes the SEC representation will shake out for the College Football Playoff. Evidently, the SEC title game will be the most important date on the calendar, and could lead to two of three teams between Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama getting tickets to the dance.
Alabama Football: Jerry Palm with shocking Playoff prediction
Alabama football fans might want to skip Tuesday night’s first CFB Playoff rankings. That is if Jerry Palm of CBS Sports is correct. When the first of six CFB Playoff rankings are released on Nov.1, Palm predicts the Alabama Crimson Tide will be a distant No. 7. While it is true, only the last ranking on Dec. 4 matters, but, the earlier ones indicate how the Selection Committee is inclined to vote at the end.
Former Alabama Quarterback Has TCU Over Crimson Tide In Rankings
Greg McElroy made a bold move in his top 10 rankings. McElroy, who is a college football analyst for ESPN, moved Alabama up two spots to No. 7. He also has TCU over Alabama in his latest rankings, which does make some sense since the former is undefeated. He liked...
Where does LSU rank in On3's Week 9 SEC Power rankings?
As we head into the home stretch of the 2022 football regular season, On3 has released its updated power rankings for the SEC. To no surprise, the Tennessee Volunteers find themselves on top once again as they are a couple of weeks away from a collision course with the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.
ESPN announces kickoff time for Alabama vs. LSU
The kickoff time for the Alabama Crimson Tide’s showdown with the LSU Tigers has been announced by ESPN. at 2:30 in the game of the day, but the Crimson Tide and Tigers will square off at 6:00 p.m. CDT in the prime time slot on Nov. 5. Alabama will...
Ole Miss offers linebacker from high school that produced QB Matt Corral
Ole Miss delivered an offer to a California high school where it has had great success in the past. The Rebels offered 2024 linebacker Dylan Williams out of Long Beach Poly High School on Tuesday where former quarterback Matt Corral once played. Corral, who led Ole Miss to the Sugar Bowl, was a third-round pick by the NFL's Carolina Panthers last spring.
Vols' percentage chances in final five games, SEC title, CFP appearance, national championship
No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9. Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN). Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida...
LSU Fined $250K for Post-Game Celebration
The Southeastern Conference has fined Louisiana State University because fans rushed the field after the Tigers beat Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. Saturday's $250,000 fine marks LSU's third violation of the SEC’s access to competition area rule. LSU was fined $100,000 in 2018 after fans rushed the field when the No. 13 Tigers beat No. 2 Georgia, the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Tennessee-Kentucky football head-to-head game predictions
No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9. Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN). Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida...
Kiffin: Ole Miss Outbid for DJ Durkin, a ‘Common Theme’ With Texas AM
The Kiffin-Fisher feud may be continuing into this week.
PHOTOS: Alabama's bounce-back win over Mississippi State
Alabama now heads into an off week before facing LSU on the road in Week 10. After losing to. in Knoxville, the Crimson Tide returned home to take on a then-ranked Mississippi State team with a high-powered offense. The Bulldogs’ offense remained silent until the game’s closing seconds, as Mike...
