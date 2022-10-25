ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Suspect charged in north Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a north Columbus stabbing that left a man in critical condition is in custody. Columbus police said Najah Ahmed Mohamed, 34, turned himself into Clinton Township police Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with felonious assault in connection with the stabbing that took...
COLUMBUS, OH
Child rushed to hospital following bad accident in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officials are on the scene of a bad accident in southeast Columbus Thursday morning. The accident happened at Noe Bixby Road and East Livingston Avenue just before 6 a.m. A child was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. Noe Bixby Road...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man arrested in deadly shooting outside east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in east Columbus. Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, according to court documents. According to court documents, Williams, Chandler, and two...
COLUMBUS, OH
2 people injured in crash on I-270 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night on I-270. Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-270 between East Livingston Avenue and East Main Street. One person was taken to Mt. Carmel East in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man charged after stabbing married couple at assisted living facility in Powell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 66-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stabbing a married couple at an assisted living facility in Delaware County Wednesday. Gebru Berihun is charged with two counts of felonious assault, according to police. He is currently at the Delaware County Jail. He is accused...
POWELL, OH
After release of autopsy, Donovan Lewis's mother describes being in limbo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. "I have good days and I have bad days," Donovan's mother, Rebecca Duran, said. "Some days I am able to smile at his memories, some days I spend more time crying than not. Ultimately, the goal is to get his justice."
COLUMBUS, OH
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
COLUMBUS, OH
1 person killed in fiery southwest Columbus crash involving stolen car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a stolen car crashed into a pole and caught fire in southwest Columbus Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the deadly crash which happened just after 2 a.m. at the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road. A passerby notified police...
COLUMBUS, OH
Death of Donovan Lewis ruled a homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. The unarmed 20-year-old was shot and killed by officer Ricky Anderson as officers served a warrant for his arrest at a west Columbus apartment. Lewis was unarmed and in...
COLUMBUS, OH
West Jefferson community mourning sophomore killed in ATV crash

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teens riding on an all-terrain vehicle took a tragic turn Tuesday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old West Jefferson High School student was killed when the ATV she was driving went off the road and struck a utility pole.
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
Funeral held for retired Columbus firefighter killed in plane crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Central Ohio community mourned a lifesaver Tuesday who lost his life in a plane crash in Marietta last week. A funeral was held at Grove City Church for 49-year-old Tim Gifford, a retired Columbus firefighter. His 25-year firefighting career spanned Rickenbacker Air National Guard...
COLUMBUS, OH
Bomb squad called after suspicious package found near Jeffersonville outlet mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspicious package was found at a coffee shop after a threat was made in Jeffersonville, the Fayette County sheriff said. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said there was a suspicious package located in the mailbox of the Starbucks near Destination Outlets. Some nearby buildings were evacuated, but the outlet mall was not affected.
COLUMBUS, OH
'Just one clip,' Gahanna Lincoln students collect paper clips, honoring Holocaust victims

A class project at Gahanna Lincoln High School is teaching students the deadly power of prejudice. Students in a World War II class have a goal of collecting 6 million paper clips, representing the victims who died during the Holocaust. Students in the class said the project has also reminded them of the social injustice and inequality struggles people continue to face.
GAHANNA, OH
Kia and Hyundai thefts impact victims' mental health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Along with the inconvenience and financial stress that comes from a car theft, victims said the crime takes a mental toll on them too. In Central Ohio, police blame a group of juveniles called the "Kia Boys" for the surge of Kia and Hyundai thefts.
DUBLIN, OH

