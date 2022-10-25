ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
NASDAQ

Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Benzinga

Is There Going To Be A Housing Market Crash In 2023?

If you’re waiting for a housing market crash, or a correction in prices that will make your dream home more affordable, the data shows you’re not alone. Single-family home sales in September fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.22 million — pacing 0.9% slower than the 4.26 million sold in August.
Benzinga

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
NASDAQ

Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret

Few (if any) money managers command the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's track record likely has something to do with that. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen...
CNBC

With the Dow outperforming, here's how investors can harness the stock index

Photo taken on March 1, 2022 shows monitors displaying stock market information at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States. U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investors nervously monitored the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 597.65 points, or 1.76 percent, to 33,294.95. The S&P 500 fell 67.68 points, or 1.55 percent, to 4,306.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 218.94 points, or 1.59 percent, to 13,532.46.
NASDAQ

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
TheStreet

This Indicator Suggests Something Surprising for the Stock Market

While the S&P 500 index surged 8% in October, sentiment toward stocks dipped, as measured by Bank of America’s Sell Side Indicator (SSI). The Indicator tracks Wall Street strategists’ recommended equity allocation. The SSI slid to 52.8% in October, the lowest level since early 2017, from 53.58% in September.
NASDAQ

Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US stocks lose ground, still headed for big monthly gains

Stocks are broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, a modest step back for the major indexes in an otherwise banner October for the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 1:28 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is on pace for an 8.2% monthly gain, its first since July following two straight monthly losses.
