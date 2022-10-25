ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in East Lansing.

The Seaholm High School soccer team will have a game with Clarkston High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.

Seaholm High School
Clarkston High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Regional

The Okemos High School soccer team will have a game with Detroit Catholic Central High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Okemos High School
Detroit Catholic Central High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Regional

EATON RAPIDS, MI
