East Lansing, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in East Lansing.
The Seaholm High School soccer team will have a game with Clarkston High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.
Seaholm High School
Clarkston High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Regional
The Okemos High School soccer team will have a game with Detroit Catholic Central High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Okemos High School
Detroit Catholic Central High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Regional
