Read full article on original website
Related
UV Cavalier Daily
DUNBAR: Large lecture courses should scrap in-person online exams
During this past midterm season, University students navigated examinations in formats determined by a combination of factors, including departmental policies, instructor preferences, course type and class size. Exam formats warrant scrutiny because they are vital to the efficacy of student efforts. When exam formats are most appropriate for their respective courses, students are challenged while also set up for the fairest chance at success. However, inappropriate exam formats have the power to unjustly disadvantage students. A striking example of an unsuitable format are those exams that are in-person, online and taken in large lecture halls — this exam type should see improvements or be completely scrapped in favor of various better options.
UV Cavalier Daily
RIZZIO: The 108 college credit requirement is hurting College students
It has been one year since the University implemented a 108 College credit requirement for College students. Beginning with the Class of 2025, this policy increased the number of College credits that students in the College are required to earn for graduation from 102 to 108 out of the required 120 credits total across all schools. Students still must meet all previous general education and major requirements under this increase. In-College credits are classes that are housed in the College and do not include most classes offered by the other six undergraduate schools at the University, such as the McIntire School of Commerce and the School of Engineering and Applied Science. There are, however, a few specific class exceptions. This increase should be revoked given the various academic challenges and barriers this imposes on students.
UV Cavalier Daily
UPD to increase presence as Halloween, Family Weekend approaches
As the University community prepares to celebrate Halloween, Family Weekend and a football game against Miami, the University Police Department and ambassador program plan to expand coverage and increase vigilance to ensure the community’s safety. With Halloween falling on Monday this year, many students are planning to hold celebrations...
Comments / 0