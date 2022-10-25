It has been one year since the University implemented a 108 College credit requirement for College students. Beginning with the Class of 2025, this policy increased the number of College credits that students in the College are required to earn for graduation from 102 to 108 out of the required 120 credits total across all schools. Students still must meet all previous general education and major requirements under this increase. In-College credits are classes that are housed in the College and do not include most classes offered by the other six undergraduate schools at the University, such as the McIntire School of Commerce and the School of Engineering and Applied Science. There are, however, a few specific class exceptions. This increase should be revoked given the various academic challenges and barriers this imposes on students.

13 HOURS AGO