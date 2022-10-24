Read full article on original website
Related
Shawn Michaels Talks Rumored Plans For A Match Between Himself And Eddie Guerrero
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently appeared on the “Something To Wrestle With” podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how a match between himself and pro wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero was discussed for WrestleMania 22 and how it would have been his honor to put Eddie Guerrero over.
Zelina Vega Talks Current WWE Push
During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Smackdown Superstar Zelina Vega discussed her current push in WWE. Check out the highlights below. “I had those questions like, ‘Can I do this by myself? Can I carry all about me?’ Damn right I can. Then, I became Queen. Now, it’s taking both parts and combining them together and doing this for me but also doing this for my team and getting people to see that side of me. For the longest time I was like, ‘Damn, they have no idea what they have.’ I always told them, ‘Give me the ball. If I drop it, screw me, but you’ll never know until you try.’ Now, it’s become that you have to trust people and be willing to go the extra mile and give people that chance. Look at Liv Morgan, the fans wanted it so bad for her and you give people that chance and see what it turns into. It’s cool to have fans feel like they’re listened to.”
Bobby Fish Talks IMPACT World Title Match Against Josh Alexander, Clarifies IMPACT Contract Status
Bobby Fish isn't signed to an exclusive IMPACT Wrestling contract. The former AEW and WWE NXT Superstar spoke about this and his upcoming IMPACT World Championship match against "The Walking Weapon" Josh Alexander during a recent appearance on the Undisputed podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the...
Serena Deeb Speaks Highly Of Cody Rhodes, Talks Coaching Less & Wrestling More
Serena Deeb recently spoke with The Flagship for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about coaching less due to her increased wrestling schedule, as well as some high praise for "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. Featured below are some of...
Solo Sikoa Reveals Last Time He Saw Cousin Dwayne Johnson, Roman Reigns vs. The Rock At WrestleMania
Solo Sikoa recently spoke with the folks from Give Me Sport for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about the last time he saw his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, as well as the possibility of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock as a main event at WrestleMania.
Deonna Purrazzo Sounds Off On History Behind Her Runs With IMPACT Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Ref'in It Up podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about her history with the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she...
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair take on Bayley of Damage CTRL in a Non-Title Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW. October...
Apollo Crews On Working Shawn Michaels In NXT
In his recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Apollo Crews explained what it's like to work with WWE Hall Of Famer and first ever WWE Triple Crown Champion Shawn Michaels in NXT. Check out the comments from Crews below:. “How do you even put that into words, you know?...
Road Dogg Talks Not Knowing Bray Wyatt Was Returning To The WWE
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Bray Wyatt's WWE return was done so well and how he honestly had no idea Bray was returning to the WWE because he isn't in those inner circles anymore that talk about creative.
Wade Barrett Reveals When He Learned Of Commentary Move From NXT To SmackDown, Talks Potential In-Ring Return
Wade Barrett recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE and NXT commentator spoke about moving from the NXT brand to SmackDown on commentary, a potential in-ring return and more. Featured below are...
WWE News: WWE Playlist Showcases Mandy Rose, Top 10 NXT Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 NXT highlights are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by viewing the embedded video:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh editiom of WWE Playlist has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Check...
Kevin Owens Shares His Thoughts On Recent Changes In WWE
During his recent chat with The Happy Hour, WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens shared his thoughts on the recent changes in WWE. Owens also discussed his work as a heel, and more. Check out the highlights below. On performing as a heel:. “I mean,...
Opening Betting Odds Released For Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, November 5th inside the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the event will be airing live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, five matches...
Triple H Reportedly Scrapping Major WWE Premium Live Event Next Year
– WWE has been holding annual Hell in a Cell PPVs/PLEs for well over a decade usually in the October timeframe apart from a few exceptions. That could be changing if a report from WrestleVotes is correct. Speaking to GiveMeSport.com, the report states that the show itself is “completely dead” with Triple H now in control as he feels having a gimmicked event like that on a specific date is restrictive. In the past, wrestlers who were feuding would often have to prolong their program for several weeks on occasion in order to make it to the PPV which is the only place a Hell in a Cell match would take place.
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Thinks Christian Cage Doesn't Get The Credit He Deserves
Christian Cage is underrated. Kurt Angle thinks so. The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke during the latest installment of his official podcast, the Kurt Angle Show, about Christian Cage being underrated and not getting the proper credit he deserves due to his iconic affiliation with Edge in WWE.
Will Ospreay Says Aussie Open Is The Best Tag Team In The Business Right Now
Top NJPW Star Will Ospreay appeared on The Commentary Booth program to talk about a variety of topics such as how he believes Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) is the best tag team in the entire pro wrestling business right now. Will Ospreay said:. “For me, I’ve known...
Jay White Comments On His Connection With Finn Balor, The Good Brothers Blazing Trails
"Switchblade" Jay White recently spoke with the New York Post for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the international pro wrestling star spoke about The Good Brothers blazing trails in pro wrestling, as well as his connection with Finn Balor. Featured below are some of...
Mick Foley On Bret Hart: "Everything Bret Did Looked Good"
During the latest recording of Foley Is Pod, WWE Hall Of Famer and former WWE Champion Mick Foley sang the praises of Bret "The Hitman" Hart. Check out the comments from The Hardcore Legend below. On WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart:. “Everything Bret did looked good. Every single little...
Shawn Michaels Says The Hardest Work A Talent Will Ever Do Is Creatively
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels spoke with Bleacher Report on topics such as how there's certainly a difference between what to do from a storyline standpoint with DX being anti-authority to taking over the WWE's creative, but everyone knew Triple H will eventually be someone in control. Shawn Michaels...
Matt Hardy On Why Chris Jericho Is Similar To How Hulk Hogan Was In WCW
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is so multi-talented that he understands how to do sports entertainment and wrestling as well and how Chris Jericho is similar to how Hulk Hogan was in WCW when the promotion was hot as he is the guy everyone knew.
