ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Saving Senior Dogs Week is underway

By Ken Wayne
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qp0Sv_0ilKY4Fb00

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The last week of October is Saving Senior Dogs Week and this year the event is gaining momentum across the country.

Alice Mayn runs Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in Petaluma. Of the countless animal shelters and rescues across the country, only a small fraction focus on senior dogs.

“Well, we estimate, it’s not clear exactly how many senior dog rescues there are in the country, but I don’t think they’re more than 50. Probably 50, 55,” said Mayn. Thirty-two senior dog sanctuaries are a part of the newly formed group, Saving Senior Dogs USA. Their goal is to rescue the dogs others gave up on.

Woman dies after collision in Sunset District

“You know, they deserve a good ending. They don’t deserve to end up in a shelter or alone on a street, you know, being neglected,” said Mayn.

Mayn said you do not have to worry about chewing or potty training with older dogs.
She said they are much calmer and even more grateful to have a new home.

“The gratitude just pours out of them and they’re easy dogs. They fit into a family easily for the most part. You have very little behavioral problems, you have very little training problems,” added Mayn.

She said older dogs are quick to adapt to new surroundings and yes, you can teach an old dog new tricks. “Oh yes, you can. Absolutely. They haven’t given up their brains and we’ve taught a lot of old dogs new tricks,” said Mayn.

Bringing an older dog into the family also helps children learn how to treat seniors.

“One of the things that’s really interesting about the young families is that they say what a good role model it is for their kids to learn about senior beings, and taking care of seniors, and honoring seniors and respecting them. I get a lot of comments like that from parents of people that have small kids,” said Mayn.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Mayn said if you think you’re doing an old dog a favor by adoption, you’re only partially right. The real winner is you.

“The rewards are endless for us. You know, we’d like to think they’re endless for the dogs too, but we get so much more out of it than we could possibly ever give the dogs. It’s just really a heartwarming thing to do,” said Mayn.

If you’d like to find out more about Senior Dog Week and saving senior dogs please visit:

Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary and Saving Senior Dogs USA

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksro.com

KSRO Pet of the Week: Peachie

Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Peachie. Peachie is an adorable silvery grey, 7 year old, Pit Bull mix with sweet hazel eyes and a few white patches on her fur. She’s a silly, goofy gal who loves spending time with people and is looking for her new forever home.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Senior Dogs Available for Adoption

If you want a dog but don’t think you can handle the big puppy energy, you might want to think about a senior dog. Dogs are considered seniors as early as 8 years old, when they still have years to live, walk, hike and keep their owners company. Saving...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

10 people, 4 pets displaced by SF fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Ten people and four pets were displaced Monday afternoon due to a 1-alarm fire near San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire, which broke out in a chimney, has been contained. One dog was rescued from the blaze. It’s not known […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lake County News

With shelter full, Clearlake officials seek new homes for adoptable dogs

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The city of Clearlake’s animal shelter is filled with dogs ready for adoption, and officials are asking community members for help in fostering and adopting the pets. At Thursday’s Clearlake City Council meeting, shelter staff presented some of the adoptable dogs as is common...
CLEARLAKE, CA
KRON4 News

Rabbit hoarders force SF shelters out of capacity

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Animal shelters in San Francisco have been overrun with rabbits. The San Francisco Animal Care and Control told KRON4 on Tuesday that many of them came from two instances of animal hoarding. Deb Campbell, a spokesperson with SFACC said, “we’ve had several rabbit hoarding cases in the last 10 years. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New sideshow ordinance in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, there is a crackdown on sideshows. On Tuesday night, the Santa Rosa City Council approved a new ordinance that would give law enforcement new tools to deal with the escalation of reckless illegal driving exhibitions in the city. Santa Rosa Police Department Police Chief John Cregan […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Missing man sought by Richmond police

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who has been reported as missing. Seventy-year-old Soy Praseuth has not been seen since Tuesday morning. Praseuth was last seen near Salesian Avenue and 29th Street at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. He was wearing a black leather jacket. KRON ON is streaming […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police give tips to stay safe this Halloween

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – It’s a night that’s loved and feared, enchanted and bewitched. Now, the Oakland Police Department has provided a list of tips for trick-or-treaters and drivers who want to stay safe on All Hallow’s Eve. Police also provided a separate list of tips for revelers with a sweet tooth. Trick-or-treaters Remain aware […]
OAKLAND, CA
ksro.com

Chef Rob Reyes Died of Blunt Force Trauma

Blunt force trauma to the chest is the cause of death for a local popular chef. The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office says that is the cause of death for Rob Reyes of Santa Rosa. Reyes was riding his bicycle with friends along the West County Regional Trail in Graton in late August. It was during this ride when he struck a bollard on the trail and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Reyes’ death has been ruled accidental. It’s sparked debate whether bollards should be removed from the trail. Cyclists argue that they are unsafe.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Teenage boy stabbed at Novato school

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – This morning Novato police are searching for a group of teenagers who attacked two other teenagers. The two victims were found last night at Lynwood Elementary School at 6:50 p.m., which is hours after the school let out. Teachers were on campus working when they discovered one teenager who was stabbed […]
NOVATO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area tarantula migration peaks in time for spooky season

Drier areas of the Bay Area may see some "hairy fellows" cruising around at night in search of mates this Halloween. Thousands of tarantulas will be on the prowl, too. The annual tarantula migration is in full swing, according to the S.F. Public Utilities Commission, which experiences an inundation of tarantulas near its Sunol office around this time, so "watch out for creepy crawlies". The spiders are not dangerous to...
sonomasun.com

Sonoma’s mother-son act

Sonomans Luca and Kira Catanzaro behind the scenes of 6th Street Playhouse, the Santa Rosa theatre company, where Luca is the Assistant Technical Director and his mother Kira is the Marcom Manager. Luca began his theatrical career performing with Kira in the musical Cabaret on Sonoma’s Rotary Stage in 2013....
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Fight involving 20 people broken up in Petaluma, BB gun recovered

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Police broke up a fight in Petaluma Wednesday that involved as many as 20 people, the Petaluma Police Department reported. A 17-year-old was arrested afterwards for having a BB gun. Police were called to the intersection of 2nd Street and D Street at 5:36 p.m. for the fight. After officers responded, […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

OFD responds to East Oakland warehouse fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a fire at an East Oakland warehouse Monday afternoon, OFD said on Twitter. After a response from the department, the fire was placed under control at 2:49 p.m. The fire was reported in the 9900 block of Medford Avenue, which is near 98th Street and […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy