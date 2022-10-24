Read full article on original website
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair take on Bayley of Damage CTRL in a Non-Title Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during last Monday night's episode of WWE RAW. October...
WWE News: Robert Stone Pays Tribute to His Mother, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her "Galaxy"
In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT's own Robert Stone announced that his mother passed away this week. On behalf of Rajah.Com, we send our condolences to the family. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Raw Superstar Nikki Cross also posted on Twitter today, where she sent a warning to the likes of Bianca Belair and Bayley:
WWE News: Latest Pop Question, Raw Superstar Set for Game Changers Event
What is your favorite moment from the career of WWE Hall Of Famer The Ultimate Warrior?. Earlier today, a host of WWE Superstars shared their response to that exact question. Check out the hfootage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion will be...
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
Jimmy Korderas Say Raw Superstar Is "Starting To Get It"
During the latest recording of Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on the opening segment of the October 24th edition of Monday Night Raw. Check out Jimmy's comments below:. “Yes, I know Positivity Week was last week, but it seems to be continuing into this...
AEW News: AEW Dark: Elevation Highlights, Dynamite Preview (Video)
Ahead of Wednesday's episode of All Elite Wrestling Rampage, AEW has released the following preview clip:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, a few highlights from the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation have also surfaced online. Check out a few moments below, via the official Twitter accounts of...
AEW Road To Norfolk Special Preview For Tonight's Dynamite On TBS (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before tonight's stacked show in Norfolk, Virginia. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview. Featured on...
Opening Betting Odds Released For Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, November 5th inside the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the event will be airing live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, five matches...
Jimmy Korderas Critiques Latest Monday Night Raw (Video)
During the latest recording of Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued the finishes of matches contested on the October 24th edition of Monday Night Raw. Check out Jimmy's comments below:. “Well, so much for positivity week. There were some issues with Monday night’s Raw. Yes, it was...
WWE News: WWE Playlist Showcases Mandy Rose, Top 10 NXT Moments (Video)
-- The Top 10 NXT highlights are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Find out if your favorite moment made the list by viewing the embedded video:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a fresh editiom of WWE Playlist has also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Check...
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE SmackDown later tonight from inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri and it was previously announced that reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be making his return to the blue brand. According to WrestleTix, tonight's WWE SmackDown episode...
WWE News: Kane's Strangest Matches, "Unknown Caller" Calls NXT (Video)
-- A fresh edition of WWE Playlist is now available on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Check out the video below, which is described as follows:. Watch these bizarre Kane matches against vampires, other giants, and a milkman. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, an "unknown caller" shared a mysterious...
Kofi Kingston Talks His Quick WWE SmackDown Match Against Brock Lesnar
WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall at NBC Sports Boston on a number of topics such as his quick WWE Title Match against "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar on the October 4, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX as well as how he has no idea why it was booked that way, but he doesn't want to dwell on the past because it won't serve him any purpose.
AEW Announces Change To A Scheduled Match On Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
AEW previously announced that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage will see Tay Melo battle Madison Rayne in a Women's Division Singles Match, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of The Blackpool Combat Club take on Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker in Tag Team action and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow put his AEW TNT Title on the line against Matt Taven.
WWE NXT Viewership Slightly Up From Last Week's Show, Draws Fourth-Highest Total Audience Of The Year
According to Showbuzz Daily, last Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT drew a total of 716,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.15 in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 5.92% from last week’s 676,000 viewers for the Halloween Havoc go-home episode, which went head-to-head with AEW's Dynamite. Last...
Cora Jade Explains How Training With Current Monday Night Raw Superstar Has Helped Her
In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, NXT Superstar Cora Jade explained how training with Monday Night Raw Superstar Mustafa Ali has helped her career. Check out the comments from Cora below:. “It was cool because when I started training, he had just got here [to WWE]. He would always come and...
Shotzi Talks Recent NXT Appearances
Smackdown Superstar Shotzi has been very busy as of late. After hosting NXT Halloween Havoc, and multiple appearances on NXT television, Shotzi appeared on Wednesday's edition of WWE's The Bump, where she shared her thoughts on the last few weeks of her career. Check out the comments from the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion below.
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Advertised For Vulture Fest
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be a part of this year's Vulture Fest. According to an announcement from the Los Angeles based festival, Sasha Banks and Naomi are scheduled to appear at the event:. “Have you ever been in the presence of real legends? Well, lucky you because...
Caprice Coleman Reflects On The Hurt Business, Shares His Thoughts On The New Day
During his recent appearance on Da Podcast,former NWA Anarchy Television Champion Caprice Coleman shared his thoughts on current WWE Smackdown group the New Day. Coleman also reflected on The Hurt Business, and more. Check out the highlights below. On the New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods):. “The thing...
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Smackdown Superstar Comments On Upcoming Wheel Of Fortune Appearance (Video)
-- Former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov is in the spotlight on the latest WWE Canvas 2 Canvas:. Dragunov is currently a member of the NXT roster. -- in other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Smackdown Superstar and New Day member Xavier Woods Wheel of Fortune on Sunday:
