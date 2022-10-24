WWE SmackDown Superstar Kofi Kingston recently spoke with Steve Fall at NBC Sports Boston on a number of topics such as his quick WWE Title Match against "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar on the October 4, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX as well as how he has no idea why it was booked that way, but he doesn't want to dwell on the past because it won't serve him any purpose.

