Fox 19
28-year-old woman killed in Union Township fire identified
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Township police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s Union Township fire as 28-year-old Emily Black. The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in a condominium complex on Mapleport Way. Black and a man who told neighbors he was her boyfriend...
WKRC
Fox 19
Water rescue team responds to Butler County pond after fleeing suspect jumps in
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A water rescue is underway right now in Butler County after a fleeing suspect jumped into a pond but deputies didn’t see him come out, dispatchers say. It’s happening on Riverside Road off Trenton Road in St. Clair Township. Deputies responded to...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
Fox 19
Multiple passengers cut out of car, driver on the run after Hyde Park crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver of a car that crashed in Hyde Park Wednesday night fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to Cincinnati police. Three passengers in the car were entrapped following the crash. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Erie Avenue. The car...
Fox 19
1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of 733 S Second St., Hamilton Police Dispatch said. This is an ongoing investigation. FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information...
Fox 19
Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eaton Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Fox 19
Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
Fox 19
16-year-old guilty of attempted murder after firing at car in Covington: VIDEO
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty this week to attempted murder in a Covington incident last year. Marsean Wiley was charged as an adult in Kenton County. He is currently in the juvenile detention facility but will be moved to an adult facility once he turns 18. It...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 dead, 3-year-old among 2 injured after shooting in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people are dead and a 3-year-old has been injured after a shooting in Hamilton. Officers rushed to South 2nd Street, near Chestnut Street, where they first found three victims. Police have since found a fourth victim, a child. It all unfolded just after 7 p.m....
Driver killed in wrong-way crash on SR 4 in Riverside identified
RIVERSIDE — The identity of a man killed in a wrong-way crash on state Route 4 in Riverside last week has been released. On Wednesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the man as Elifas Lopez-Rivera, 27, of New Carlisle. The crash happened on Oct.16 in the area of...
Fox 19
Roselawn man arrested for reporting 43 false emergencies to 911: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Roselawn man is under arrest after police say he called 911 for 43 false emergencies since Aug. 1. Jerry Beach, 58, is held at the Hamilton County jail on charges of making false alarms and misusing the 911 system. He was arrested Wednesday after he “called...
Fox 19
Driver dies in Brown County crash, troopers say
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A 34-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Brown County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say Brian D. Heitman was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country northwest on Martin Alexander Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Martin Alexander Road and Tri-County Highway. His car then went off the right side of the road, where it hit a mailbox, a parked trailer, and a fence before coming to a final rest.
Seaman man killed in single-car accident
Media Release The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single-vehicle, fa
Fox 19
Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Fox 19
Deadly crash traps school bus beneath power lines in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash that turned fatal Tuesday afternoon sent power lines across a school bus, snaring the bus in place with students inside. No students were injured. The bus driver and a bus monitor on board were also uninjured. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Kenwood...
