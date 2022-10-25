ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

28-year-old woman killed in Union Township fire identified

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Township police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s Union Township fire as 28-year-old Emily Black. The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in a condominium complex on Mapleport Way. Black and a man who told neighbors he was her boyfriend...
Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of 733 S Second St., Hamilton Police Dispatch said. This is an ongoing investigation. FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information...
Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
Driver dies in Brown County crash, troopers say

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A 34-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Brown County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers say Brian D. Heitman was driving a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country northwest on Martin Alexander Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of Martin Alexander Road and Tri-County Highway. His car then went off the right side of the road, where it hit a mailbox, a parked trailer, and a fence before coming to a final rest.
Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
Deadly crash traps school bus beneath power lines in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash that turned fatal Tuesday afternoon sent power lines across a school bus, snaring the bus in place with students inside. No students were injured. The bus driver and a bus monitor on board were also uninjured. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Kenwood...
