Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in Missouri next monthKristen WaltersMissouri State
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsBuchanan County, MO
A surgeon's historical house built in 1911 was once repurposed for a popular local bank in St. Joseph, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
East Buchanan dominates late, sweeps West Platte for district title Tuesday
GOWER - East Buchanan had to scratch and claw to win the first set of Tuesday's district championship match over West Platte, 25-23. In the second, the Blue Jays got off to a 7-2 start. These two had played a five-setter in Gower on September 15. It looked like that could happen again.
M 2.7 quake recorded Wednesday morning
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday morning. The magnitude 2.7 quake was recorded at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 26. It was located about 4 kilometers (2.9 miles) north-northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and 53 kilometers (33 miles) east of Kennett, Missouri. At least 7 people...
Missouri man dies after ejected in crash
DONIPHAN COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 1:30a.m. Wednesday in Doniphan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Malibu driven by Robert D. Widding, 24, Doniphan, Mo., was eastbound on Highway 142 four miles east of Thayer. The car traveled off...
Man charged in deadly crash after Chiefs game cited ahead of trial
A man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash outside of Arrowhead Stadium after a Kansas City Chiefs game last year is back in court.
Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark suspended two games by NFL
The NFL has suspended Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark for two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The news was first reported from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero on Tuesday. The suspension for Clark, who recorded a sack and a half along with a safety in Sunday's win...
Corps awards contract to upgrade Missouri River levee at St. Joseph
Levee repairs along the Missouri River are ongoing and the Army Corps of Engineers has granted its largest contract ever for the Kansas City District to repair and raise the levee protecting St. Joseph as well as Elwood, Wathena, and Rosecrans Memorial Airport. The contract totals 14-Million dollars. It is...
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
Skeletal remains found on Kansas City’s eastside
Kansas City police are investigating after finding skeletal remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
Mo. driver dies after pinned between power unit, another semi
GEARY COUNTY —A man died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Peterbilt started rolling forward in the 3200 Block of South U.S. 77 in Junction City. The driver identified as 71-year-old Major Willie Washington of Kansas City, Missouri,...
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
Sheriff: Construction worker dead after Clay Co. bridge collapse
KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in northwest Missouri collapsed, officials said. Workers were pouring concrete for the deck of the bridge when it fell, Clay County officials said. The bridge, which was replacing an older...
Daviess County man injured after rear-end crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Monday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy 2500 driven by Chad R. Withrow, 24, Windham, ME, was eastbound on MO 6 one mile east of Gallatin. The pickup rear-ended a 2016...
Amendment 4 driving voters to polls for Missouri's no-excuse absentee voting
The amount of police funding a Missouri city is required to provide is on November's ballot. Amendment 4 ask Missouri voters if the state constitution should increase the minimum funding for police.
Kansas woman hospitalized after car overturns
ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Friday in Atchison. On Sunday, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Deborah McArdie, 73, Atchison, was westbound on Country Club Road just west of 17th Street. McArdie lost control of...
Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO Monday night
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, says skeletal remains were found near the 3000 block on Van Brunt Boulevard.
Chillicothe Man Arrested In Dekalb County
A Chillicothe man was arrested by State Troopers in Dekalb County Monday. Twenty-four-year-old Kevin B Ross of Chillicothe was arrested at about 2:15 am for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Doctor realizes dream to have family practice in Bethany
Bethany, MO: Dr. Zach Mahler, a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, has opened his new practice at the HCCH Medical Clinic, the clinic has announced.
1 dead, up to 3 injured after Missouri bridge collapses while under construction
One person is dead and up to three others are injured after a bridge that was under construction near Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed, authorities said. Workers were pouring concrete on the bridge deck when it collapsed Wednesday afternoon, before 2 p.m. local time, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
Kansas City motorcyclist dies a month after hitting a pedestrian
Kansas City motorcyclist dies a month after hitting a pedestrian at a crosswalk near Arrowhead Stadium.
