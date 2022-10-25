ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

M 2.7 quake recorded Wednesday morning

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday morning. The magnitude 2.7 quake was recorded at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 26. It was located about 4 kilometers (2.9 miles) north-northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and 53 kilometers (33 miles) east of Kennett, Missouri. At least 7 people...
RIDGELY, TN
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after ejected in crash

DONIPHAN COUNTY, Mo. —A Missouri man died in an accident just after 1:30a.m. Wednesday in Doniphan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Malibu driven by Robert D. Widding, 24, Doniphan, Mo., was eastbound on Highway 142 four miles east of Thayer. The car traveled off...
DONIPHAN COUNTY, KS
mycameronnews.com

Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron

The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
CAMERON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after car overturns

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. —One person was injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Friday in Atchison. On Sunday, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported a 2011 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Deborah McArdie, 73, Atchison, was westbound on Country Club Road just west of 17th Street. McArdie lost control of...
ATCHISON, KS
kchi.com

Chillicothe Man Arrested In Dekalb County

A Chillicothe man was arrested by State Troopers in Dekalb County Monday. Twenty-four-year-old Kevin B Ross of Chillicothe was arrested at about 2:15 am for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy