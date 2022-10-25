Little Rock pastors push for more people at the midterm polls

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group of local pastors teamed up to promote higher voter turnout during this year’s midterm election. The event will culminate in a group walk to early vote Saturday.

“Rather than waiting to be rescued or helped by someone else, we can help ourselves by electing people to represent us,” said Dr. Phillip L. Pointer, the Senior Pastor at Saint Mark Baptist Church.

Pointer said he’s heard from congregants who have pointed out several issues affecting the community.

“People who are dealing with issues of poverty, lack of funding in school systems, food deserts like we have in this area right now are huge,” Pointer said.

Voters will have a say in several important races and whether to enact four amendments to the state constitution.

Statistics show Arkansas continues to rank toward the bottom of the country in voter participation, coming in second to last in the last two cycles, according to the United States Election Project.

“Some laid down their lives, some were beaten for this right,” Pointer said. “We should appreciate it and be energetic about it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.