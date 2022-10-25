Read full article on original website
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
KYTV
St. Louis Blues pay tribute to the victims of the South City school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Blues held a moment of silence during their first home game since Monday’s South City school shooting. During warm-ups, players wore CVPA shirts to show support while playing their daily soccer game.
Missouri Teacher Died Monday as She Was Protecting Her Students
What was and is a scene of tragedy Monday at a St. Louis school as a shooter killed 2 is now also a story of heroism. Multiple reports say that one of the 2 killed Monday was a Missouri teacher who saved many students lives while losing her own. As...
KYTV
St. Louis sports teams show support for St. Louis school shooting victims
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Across the St. Louis region organizations, including St. Louis’ biggest sports teams, have been showing support for the victims and survivors of the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shooting. The St. Louis Blues’ statement said:. “The St. Louis Blues join our...
Missouri senator says laws should have been in place to prevent St. Louis school shooting
Gun laws in Missouri are among the most lax in the country and after Monday's deadly school shooting in St. Louis City, some are calling for stricter rules.
KYTV
Memorial set up in south St. Louis in honor of high school shooting victims
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A memorial honoring the victims of the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. A 15-year-old student, Alexandria Bell, and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka were shot and killed at CVPA Monday morning, Oct. 24. Seven others were injured. The shooter, later identified as...
6 visitors, 1 employee injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
BRANSON, Mo. — Seven people, including one employee, were injured Wednesday when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park, officials said. The incident happened Wednesday evening aboard the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City near Branson, KYTV reported. The train was nearly full of passengers when it crashed at about 6 p.m. CDT, according to the television station.
Update: Police ID shooter who killed 2 at Missouri high school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, “You are all going to die!” before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire. The...
KYTV
Wildfire damages several homes, businesses in central Missouri community
Residents of Springfield, Mo. neighborhood meet with developers over the future of Sunshine and National project. City of Nixa, Mo. asking voters to approve sales tax increase for police. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Hiker injured on trail near Branson, Mo. For the first time in more than a decade, voters...
a-z-animals.com
9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri
Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
KYTV
What does the future of Christian County look like? You can help decide
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in 13 years, Christian County is about to update its Comprehensive Plan that serves as a guideline for managing future land use and services for one of the fastest-growing areas in the Ozarks. And they’d like the input of Christian County residents...
Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities
Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KYTV
Springfield to surpass 2021 for number of shootings, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has released the total number of shots fired calls for September. While they’re 15 fewer than August, Springfield is just four calls away from surpassing all 2021. “We continue to have issues with just the prevalence of guns and the irresponsible...
KYTV
Athlete of the Week: Hailey Presley, Marion C. Early softball
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Marion C. Early softball team is into their first Final Four since 2008. The Lady Panthers are entering their 13th Final Four in program history, and they’re led by junior Hailey Presley. The Final Four is something the Presley family has always dreamt of,...
KYTV
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Missouri House 133 in Springfield candidates discuss child care crisis
VIEWER VIDEO: See video of train crash at Silver Dollar City. Emergency personnel report multiple injuries in what witnesses describe as a train derailment at Silver Dollar City. The video is courtesy of viewer Bailey Miner. VIEWER VIDEO: Train derailment at Silver Dollar City on Wednesday. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Former Wildwood, Missouri, mayor dies after cycling accident
WILDWOOD, Mo. — A former Wildwood mayor died Saturday after falling off his bike. St. Louis County police responded to a sick call just after 10 a.m. Saturday near Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood. When officers arrived they found paramedics treating 65-year-old David Glaser for a head...
933kwto.com
SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off
One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
KYTV
Judge convicts man wanted in triple-homicide in Springfield in 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge convicted a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018. Judge Tom Mountjoy found Luiz Perez guilty of three murder charges in the deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Investigators learned Perez’s roommates...
Missouri Amendment 5 looks to make National Guard its own department
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Amendment 5 is asking voters to approve or oppose making the Missouri National Guard its own department. Since 1972, the National Guard has operated under the Department of Public Safety (DPS). “The governor at that time wanted some additional departments and so he merged several departments together,” Registered Lobbyist for the […]
koamnewsnow.com
Police identify potential suspect for Hit-and-Run death of Aurora, Mo. man
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they identified a suspect who they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The Incident occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. The MSHP says Patrick E. Anderson, 38, was fatally wounded...
