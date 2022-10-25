Read full article on original website
Frontenac softball raises banner, receives state championship rings
FRONTENAC, Kan. – (WATCH) The Frontenac High School softball team raises their state championship banner and receives their state championship rings Wednesday. “We’ve all been waiting for this day,” says head coach Cassie Rhuems, “Spring sports end at a weird time. You come back and you get into the grind of summer. I just appreciate the district giving us the opportunity to celebrate these kids. It’s an awesome accomplishment that they will live with forever, and they’ll never forget it. They were a great representation of our community. I’m really proud of them. It wasn’t always happy and fun. We had moments of really bad softball and moments of frustration. I thought it was a great reflection of who these kids are, they way they performed at the regional tournament and at the state tournament. It really just showed what kind of guys they really had.”
Columbus grabs momentum heading into 3A playoffs
Lamar’s Wilkerson, Nevada’s Steadman earn Big 8 West Player of the Year honors
LAMAR, Mo. – The Big 8 West has released its all-conference football awards for the 2022 season. Lamar DB Austin Wilkerson has been named the Big 8 West Defensive Player of the Year. Wilkerson racked up 73 tackles in the regular season, including 8 tackles-for-loss. He also had 4 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble, helping the Tigers go 8-1 in the regular season.
Joplin welcomes an Innovation and Technology Summit
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Chamber of Commerce invites you to come out to its Innovation and Technology Summit! Happening on November 4th — the event starts at 7 AM and goes until 4:30 PM. The summit is being held at James River Church (1850 S Maiden Ln, Joplin, MO). Want to register or find out more information? Click here to go to their website!
Northeast High School puts on a spook house
ARMA, Kan. — Students from Northeast High School stop by to promote their spook house. They’re putting on this spook house to help raise money for their 2023 senior trip. They have people in their class who are unable to afford a senior trip. However, this fundraiser helps those unable to go due to cost go. So, they hope that you’ll come out and come through their spook house! Happening on October 29th, 30th, and 31st at the high school (1003 E South St in Arma) from 7 PM to 10 PM. The spook house is for ages 9 and up! The cost is $10 per family and there is a family movie playing in the gym.
News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
News To Know: unique Airbnb, arts district approval
NEODESHA, Kan. – Kim Petrulius and her husband purchased the long building in Neodesha, Missouri that used to be used for fire and police officers. It was being used to store cars until more and more people began telling her about the building’s history. This led to the idea to transform the building into a unique Airbnb. Click here to check out the converted Old City Jail’s Facebook page.
Central United Methodist Church hosts a holiday craft fair
WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Central United Methodist Church gets out its glue, glitter, and other crafty items to put on a holiday craft sale. Happening at the Route 66 Event Center located at 21 S. Webb Ave in Webb City on October 29th. It is happening from 9 AM to 4 PM. Come find crafts for autumn, the holidays, and more. This event funds Christmas baskets full of food, clothing, and toys for the children of families in need.
Police identify potential suspect for Hit-and-Run death of Aurora, Mo. man
News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended
NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
Joplin Police release more information for the Oct. 22 Pedestrian Fatal
Neodesha residents turn an old jail and firehouse into an Airbnb
NEODESHA, Kan. — An old jail and firehouse sees a second life as a resident of the town turns it into an Airbnb. Kim Petrulis originally bought the building to store cars in, but after hearing the history of the building, she and her husband took it upon themselves to give the building a second chance. Keeping history alive is important to the people of Neodesha. This includes the former fire chief and he was instrumental in getting a lot of photos some dating back to 1906.
