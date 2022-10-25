Puttshack Announces Puttshack Miami Grand Opening at Brickell City Centre

Puttshack, the world’s first tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and beverage, announced the grand opening of its fourth U.S. location at Brickell City Centre – Miami’s neighborhood hub offering dining, entertainment, shopping, culture, and community developed by Swire Properties.

Puttshack Miami occupies 27,000 square feet, including an outdoor terrace with seating capacity for up to 96 people that overlooks the Miami cityscape. It features three nine-hole competitive mini golf courses complemented by food and beverage offerings and event space.

“Miami is known as a city to see and be seen and that perfectly aligns with the Puttshack brand,” said Chris Rockwood, COO of Puttshack in a statement. “We know Puttshack will become a premier destination at Brickell City Centre and be the go-to destination for happy hours with friends and colleagues, date nights and late nights, company outings, and for families of all ages to enjoy exceptional food and hand-crafted drinks. All of this is part of the Puttshack experience with our one-of-a-kind high-tech mini golf paired with an energetic and exciting experience you won’t find anywhere else.”

From the co-founders of Topgolf, Flight Club and AceBounce, Puttshack is the latest concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Puttshack combines its patented technology with an immersive social environment to elevate the game of mini golf. The brand’s patented Trackaball technology is integrated throughout the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. The game play is also matched by a dining menu and full cocktail bar, as well as a nightclub vibe featuring local DJs.

Puttshack is committed to giving back to its local community by supporting Girls Make Beats, a nonprofit organization that empowers girls by expanding the female presence of music producers, DJs, and audio engineers. As part of its give-back program, Puttshack Miami is pledging $1.00 for every purchase of the “Miami Tailpipe,” a locally inspired sharable spring roll dish made with house-smoked chimichurri pork, ham, cheese, black beans and grilled pineapple, and served with mustard and sweet chili dipping sauces.

Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four locations in the U.S. and four in the U.K. Puttshack Miami follows the recent grand opening of Puttshack Boston, and a new location in St. Louis will open this winter. Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale and a second location in Atlanta are all slated to open through 2023.

Puttshack continues its strategic expansion plans with the company’s newly announced growth capital round of $150 million from funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. The new capital will allow Puttshack to continue securing real estate opportunities as it expands into more markets across the U.S., as well as invest in new technologies to enhance overall guest experience. The recent growth capital follows a $60 million funding round from Promethean Investments in 2021.

Puttshack is located at 701 South Miami Avenue at Brickell City Centre. The hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. from Sunday to Wednesday and 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday.

