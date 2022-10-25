Clare, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Clare.
The Manistee High School soccer team will have a game with Alma High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.
Manistee High School
Alma High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Regional
The Freeland High School soccer team will have a game with Elk Rapids High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Freeland High School
Elk Rapids High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Regional
