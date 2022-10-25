ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare, MI

Clare, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Clare.

The Manistee High School soccer team will have a game with Alma High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.

Manistee High School
Alma High School
October 25, 2022
14:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Regional

The Freeland High School soccer team will have a game with Elk Rapids High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Freeland High School
Elk Rapids High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Regional

WNEM

Midland identifies contaminant discharged into Tittabawassee River

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Midland has identified the contaminant that was discharged into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday night. Maintenance staff at Dow Diamond applied a fungicide and insecticide to the field as part of seasonal field maintenance on Tuesday, the city said. The tanks used to spread...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Traffic alert: Major road closure in Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Starting Thursday, Oct. 27, the Wilder Road railroad crossing near Shrestha Drive will be closed in Bay County. This is about a quarter mile from Euclid and Wilder Road. The Bay County Road Commission advises motorists to plan accordingly. The closure will add time to commutes as motorists will have to follow the detours posted.
BAY COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Man Arrested in Bay County Stabbing, Chase and Crash

A person of interest in a stabbing incident in Auburn was taken into custody in Bay City late Tuesday night after crashing his truck into a townhouse. At about 6:30 p.m. Bay County Sheriff deputies responded to an incident in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on west Midland Road in Auburn where a woman suffered at least one stab wound. The subject fled the scene and led police on a chase into the Uptown area of Bay City where he crashed into the townhome at Columbus and Water streets. Residents in the home were able to escape and the suspect was taken into custody shortly after midnight. The condition of the stabbing victim is unknown at this time.
BAY CITY, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

Group breaks ground for Fred Bear monument

Statue of the hunting icon to be placed in Grayling city park near the pavilion. Fred Bear Day board members gathered at the city park on Monday, October 24, for a ground-breaking ceremony as they continue the project to add a Fred Bear monument to the area. In July, the...
GRAYLING, MI
wsgw.com

Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland

Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
MIDLAND, MI
My Magic GR

Michigan Sheriff By Day, Bob Seger and Kenny Rogers By Night

Many Michiganders hold day jobs and do something else on the side. One Michigan sheriff has a side gig performing as Bob Seger and Kenny Rogers. People have to remember the men and women who work in law enforcement are no different when they are not working as the rest of us. Many officers have spouses, and kids, have to pay bills, go to the doctor, go to the dentist, like sports, like to have fun, and have hobbies.
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning Sun

Mt. Pleasant man injured in color tour crash

A Mt. Pleasant man was seriously injured in a crash in Emmet County Sunday while participating in an annual color tour with family and friends. Jacob Malley, 32, is among the organizers of the annual trek in Northern Michigan. Malley was northbound on M-119 northeast of Petoskey when he lost...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Swarm of police after car crashes into townhome in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Multiple police agencies are surrounding a vehicle that crashed into a townhome in Uptown Bay City. A TV5 journalist on scene Tuesday a little before 9:30 p.m. reported there are at least a dozen cruisers, including those from the city, state and county. At one point, police were surrounding the vehicle with guns drawn.
BAY CITY, MI
Central Michigan Life

Assistant police chief Andy Latham retires

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is undergoing some changes. Assistant Police Chief Andy Latham will retire from the force Nov. 4, according to a press release by the MPPD. Lieutenant Brandon Bliss has been promoted to assistant police chief and will assume his duties Nov. 6. After 26 years with...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
