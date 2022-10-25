Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases

Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
People who caught mild Covid had increased risk of blood clots, British study finds
Patients with mild Covid, defined as those not hospitalized, were 2.7 times more likely to develop blood clots, according to the study published in the British Medical Journal on Monday. Patients hospitalized with Covid were 27 times more likely to develop blood clots, 21 times more likely to suffer heart...
Even a mild case of COVID can put you at higher risk for blood clots and death, according to a new study
A nurse checks for possible thrombus in the ICU of the Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal, Nov. 23, 2021, in Madrid. Loss of taste and smell. Fatigue. Brain fog. Ailments that can linger long after COVID have been well documented, and the list appears to be lengthening. Now scientists are adding...
AOL Corp
Sleeping 5 hours or less could prompt risk of chronic diseases later in life, study says
People over 50 years old who sleep five hours or less a night might be at higher risk of developing multiple chronic diseases, according to a new study released Oct. 18. The peer-reviewed study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, examined 8,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom who had no chronic disease at age 50 over the course of 25 years. During that time span, scientists of the study asked all the participants to report how much sleep they got every four to five years for tracking.
Healthline
People on Blood Pressure Meds May Be Less Likely to Develop Dementia
Researchers analyzed data from clinical trials involving over 28,000 people to determine if people using high blood pressure drugs had a reduced risk of dementia compared to those who did not use these drugs. Approximately one out of 10 people older than 65 have dementia. Blood pressure medications may help...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
cohaitungchi.com
Is Leg Pain at Night A Warning Sign of Vascular Disease?
Is leg pain at night often interrupting your sleep? It could more than a normal sign of getting older. Pain in your legs and feet at night, or when trying to sleep, is often a symptom of peripheral artery disease (PAD). You are reading: Causes of muscle tension in the...
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
Doctors said that a physical examination and blood tests results before the procedure indicated that the patient was a "healthy, young woman."
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
Georgie Henley From "Chronicles Of Narnia" Almost Lost An Arm Due To A Rare Flesh-Eating Infection
“For the last nine years, I have been open about my scars in my personal life but have hidden them entirely in any professional context."
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
15 Chronic Illness And Disability Memoirs That Just Might Change The Way You See The World
You won't be able to put these down.
Healthline
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)
People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
icytales.com
Sleep Apnea: Death During Sleeping?
Sleep Apnea, a sleep disorder, is marked by the inability to breathe normally during sleep. If unchecked, it can repeatedly stop your breathing while you sleep. One way to think of it is that your body is experiencing frequent, yet small, episodes of suffocation. This makes the brain and body devoid of oxygen.
Healthline
Sleep Apnea Increases Your Risk of Hypertension, Learn Why
The heart and lungs have a close working relationship. And problems with one can make for problems with the other. For example, sleep apnea and high blood pressure often go hand in hand, and each condition is considered a risk factor for the other. Read on to learn about the...
labroots.com
Getting Less than Five Hours of Sleep a Night Linked to Multiple Diseases
In 1985, the Whitehall II cohort study began collecting data on 10,308 participants employed in the London offices of the British civil service. Over 35 years later, research on this data set finds that sleeping less than 5 hours per night is linked to a higher risk of multiple diseases.
Medical News Today
What to know about acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF)
Acute decompensated heart failure is a type of heart failure that requires urgent medical treatment. Signs and symptoms of acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) can occur gradually or suddenly. The condition can be life threatening, and people will require medical treatment immediately. This article looks at what ADHF is, the...
Medical News Today
What to know about advanced heart failure treatment
People with advanced heart failure have severe symptoms that interfere with their daily lives. While doctors cannot cure advanced heart failure, treatments and procedures ranging from open-heart surgery to palliative care can help lessen the condition’s impact. Heart failure happens when the heart muscle cannot pump blood as well...
Comments / 0