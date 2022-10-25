Sleeping 5 hours or fewer every night could put you at risk of multiple chronic diseases

People over 50 years old who sleep five hours or less a night might be at higher risk of developing multiple chronic diseases, according to a new study released Oct. 18. The peer-reviewed study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, examined 8,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom who had no chronic disease at age 50 over the course of 25 years. During that time span, scientists of the study asked all the participants to report how much sleep they got every four to five years for tracking.

