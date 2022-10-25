ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Metro Crime Stoppers offers $8K rewards for tips that lead to homicide arrests

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering three separate rewards of up to $8,000 for information that might help detectives find whoever killed three men within the past two weeks.

On Oct. 13, Gregory Carroll was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue, according to authorities.

The following day, Antonio Wilkins was shot and killed in South Baltimore. Officers found his body in the rear of the 2600 block of Patapsco Avenue around 1:40 a.m., police said.

Then, on Oct. 19, Walter Ferguson was gunned down in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue, which is in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.

People with information or tips about the shootings can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

Yilmaz Neale
2d ago

Sad, stop blaming the Mayor and others,they don't put guns in evil minded people!! Who ever did this you reap what you sow

