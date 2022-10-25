ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent report questions Vermont DCF’s investigation process

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto, including two filed in Vermont.
N.Y. Governor lays out plan to combat respiratory viruses this winter

Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt. Construction is underway on what town leaders call "affordable housing" in downtown Bristol. Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways to preserve their historic places. That includes Monkton's former town hall.
Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation

Independent report questions Vermont DCF's investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and the lawsuits piling up against the chemical giant Monsanto,
Vt., NY school districts awarded funding for ‘clean’ school buses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New “clean” school buses are headed to schools across our region thanks to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program. Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under the federal program.
Burlington exploring wastewater treatment upgrades

Vt. officials fast-track $2.5M for PCB school testing, remediation. Independent report questions Vermont DCF's investigation process. Fighting a chemical giant: lawsuits mounting against PCB manufacturer Monsanto. Christina Guessferd investigates the prevalence of PCB contamination in schools and
Bank of Burlington open for business

Police charge teenager with 1st degree murder from July shooting. Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff's dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage.
Vermont Covid levels ‘medium’ as hospitals admit 10 Covid patients per day

For the second week in a row, Vermont’s Covid-19 levels were rated “medium,” according to the latest weekly surveillance report from the state Department of Health. Even as case counts fell slightly in the past week, the number of hospital patients newly admitted for Covid in the past week rose to an average of more than 10 per day, the highest level since the surge of the BA.2 subvariant in mid-May.
Everest team delivers inspirational message to local students

Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. candidates for US Senate. The midterm election takes place in only two weeks and features the race to fill Senator Patrick Leahy, who last year decided to step down in January after nearly five decades in Washington. Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth...
Mass. settles with NH over lost property taxes from ‘40s era flood mitigation

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Massachusetts will pay New Hampshire nearly $3.5 million to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced Wednesday the settlement is over lost tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. In the 1940s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took significant amounts of land for flood control to prevent downstream flooding of the Merrimack River. Municipalities in Massachusetts received most of the benefits from these facilities.
Bats are on the move

Bat Week takes place Oct. 24-31, aims to raise awareness, conservation. The onset of fall sends Vermont's bats into motion, which makes it an important time for conservation-minded Vermonters to learn about, and help conserve, our nine native bat species. If you have noticed bats roosting in your attic,
Governor, VDOL, McClure Foundation announce ‘Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs’

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Department of Labor(link is external) (VDOL) and the McClure Foundation(link is external) announced the release of Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs, a list assembled by VDOL and McClure that includes more than 50 occupations expected to pay above the state median wage of $22.55/hour and have at least 500 openings over the next decade. See lists below.
Vermont and New York school districts awarded funding for e-buses

Construction has started on affordable housing in Bristol, Vt. Construction is underway on what town leaders call "affordable housing" in downtown Bristol. Vermont is filled with old buildings and town leaders across the state are searching for ways to preserve their historic places. That includes Monkton's former town hall.
Bennington College launches No-Loan Initiative for Vermont residents

Under the new program, eligible Vermont residents can attend Bennington College without student loans. Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College announced today its new “No-Loan Initiative” for Vermont residents. The No-Loan Initiative builds on Bennington’s established merit- and need-based aid programs and its interest in supporting college access and affordability for Vermont residents.
VSP share tips for dealing with wrong-way drivers

Campaign Countdown: Meet the Vt. candidates for US Senate. The midterm election takes place in only two weeks and features the race to fill Senator Patrick Leahy, who last year decided to step down in January after nearly five decades in Washington. Vt. officials pitch privatization strategy to house youth...
Cannabis Shops Are Sprouting Like Weeds in Burlington

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has granted three licenses to Burlington retailers and has applications for six more pending — a situation the board's chair called "concerning" during a public meeting on Wednesday. "Anyone who is thinking about getting a retail license should really consider what the population base...
