NFL Twitter goes crazy after Jets trade for James Robinson from Jaguars
The New York Jets’ trade for James Robinson with the Jacksonville Jaguars has earned massive praises from all corners of NFL Twitter, and for good reason. With rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season due to ACL tear, the Jets needed to find a replacement to lessen the blow to their offense. In a quick move, they acquired Robinson from the Jaguars after the three-year pro saw his role decrease with the rise of Travis Etienne Jr. In exchange, New York sent a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder.
Big Jets, Jaguars Trade Has Officially Been Announced
After losing standout rookie running back Breece Hall to an ACL injury, the New York Jets officially made the move to acquire Jaguars RB James Robinson on Tuesday. "We have traded [James Robinson] to the New York Jets," the team announced via Twitter. Robinson had been the team's leading rusher...
Yardbarker
Rumor: Broncos' Owners 'Embarrassed', Could Fire Nathaniel Hackett
Just seven weeks into the 2022 NFL season, there are already questions about Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. After high hopes that the Broncos might return to the playoffs, they're 2-5 and have arguably the worst offense in the NFL, paired with one of the league's best defenses. The...
Two of the oldest starters leading Seahawks revival
SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered this week on top of the NFC West - alone in first place. Head coach Pete Carroll allowed himself to revel in it after Sunday's win over the Charges, if only for a split second, saying, "Who'd a thunk it?" And then he cracked...
Mike Greenberg Reacts To New York Jets' Running Back Trade
The New York Jets aren't going to sit around and lament over the season-ending injury to rookie running back Breece Hall. In a shocking trade made this Monday afternoon, the Jets acquired Jacksonville Jaguars' running back James Robinson for a sixth-round pick. Prominent ESPN voice and ...
NFL World Reacts To Longtime Punter Retirement News
On Tuesday afternoon, the football world learned that a longtime NFL and CFL punter has finally retired. Jon Ryan, who started his football career in the Canadian Football League before starring in the NFL, is hanging up his cleats. “I mean, you’ve got to hang them up eventually,” Ryan said via 3DownNation. “I tried to drag this out forever but Father Time finally got me after 19 years.”
Seahawks Cut 2 Players From Practice Squad
Follow along with AllSeahawks.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.
Should NY Jets trade for an offensive lineman before the deadline?
After the James Robinson trade, speculation abounds that Joe Douglas will make another move. The New York Jets announced themselves as trade deadline buyers when they acquired running back James Robinson. It’s the first time in the Joe Douglas era that the Jets have been looking to add talent via trade rather than draft picks.
Report: The Bears Trading Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles
Report: Bears trade Robert Quinn to the Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears are trading veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears will pick up "most of the...
UC Football Sells Out 10th Consecutive Home Game
The Bearcats only have one more home date to sell out this season.
numberfire.com
James Robinson to practice Wednesday, Jets plan to "take it slow"
New York Jets running back James Robinson will practice on Wednesday. Robinson will practice on Wednesday after being acquired via trade earlier in the week from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets plan to "take it slow" with Robinson to see where he is at. What exactly that means for his potential workload against the New England Patriots in Week 8 is unclear. Robert Saleh said he expected Robinson to be a "really good complement" to Michael Carter. Our models expect Robinson to handle 9.8 carries against the Patriots.
