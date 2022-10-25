ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Failed robbery at Delano QuikTrip ends with bomb squad called

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrfRZ_0ilKVcW500

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) Bomb Squad responded to the QuikTrip, near Seneca and Douglas, in Delano following a failed suspected armed robbery.

According to the WPD, the suspect went into the gas station, walked up to the clerk and said something along the lines of “give me the money” and tapped the backpack he was carrying.

Wet road conditions lead to Wichita woman being seriously injured in single-car crash

The man did not get the money and stayed until the cops arrived. The man implied he had some kind of device in the bag. He was taken into custody. The WPD Bomb Squad did not find a device.

