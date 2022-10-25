Failed robbery at Delano QuikTrip ends with bomb squad called

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) Bomb Squad responded to the QuikTrip, near Seneca and Douglas, in Delano following a failed suspected armed robbery.

According to the WPD, the suspect went into the gas station, walked up to the clerk and said something along the lines of “give me the money” and tapped the backpack he was carrying.

The man did not get the money and stayed until the cops arrived. The man implied he had some kind of device in the bag. He was taken into custody. The WPD Bomb Squad did not find a device.

