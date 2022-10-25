Read full article on original website
SCHP: 1 dead in Dorchester Co. crash involving tractor-trailer
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Dorchester County area. The crash happened Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. in the area of US-78 and Molly Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said in a release. The driver of a 2004 Nissan sedan was headed […]
Police department confirms firing of Savannah officer who fatally shot man
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police officer who shot and killed a man earlier this year has been fired from the department. SPD told WJCL on Wednesday that Officer Ernest Ferguson was terminated on Oct. 20 for "an incident un-related to the officer-involved shooting investigation." Ferguson came under investigation...
Shooting in Hampton County over the weekend leaves two dead
Garnett, S.C. (WTOC) - On Saturday Oct. 22, officers from the Hampton County Sherrif’s Office and the Estill, Gifford, Varnville and Yemassee police departments responded to multiple addresses on Bryant Road in Garnett. According to the sheriff’s office, officers encountered a large gathering and began to secure the scene...
Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Savannah hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim arrived at a Savannah hospital on Tuesday. According to police, an adult male with non-life threatening injuries arrived at the hospital. Police said that no further details were available, including where the shooting occurred. Stay with...
Parts of Whitaker Street near Forsyth Park reopened after downed power line
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police reported that Whitaker Street between Waldburg Street and Park Ave is reopened after downed power lines closed the roadway. Georgia Power is on the scene. SPD recommends detouring around the closure by taking Waldburg to Barnard to Duffy and then back to Whitaker.
One person dies after crash in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has died after a crash on Thursday morning at 6 a.m. in Beaufort County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 moped and 2015 Chevrolet SVU were going south on Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road when they collided. The driver of...
More than 500 unclaimed remains laid to rest on Wednesday in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The unclaimed remains of roughly 562 people were laid to rest on Wednesday in Chatham County. Some of the remains dated back to the 1940s. The names of the people are unknown but they now have a final resting place at Greenwich Cemetery. In a true show of compassion, no […]
Man critically injured in Colleton County shooting on Sunday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On October 23, an adult male was critically injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Baymont Inn and Suites, 1286 Sniders Highway. At around 9:30 on Sunday Morning Walterboro police arrived and quickly secured the scene while Firefighter-Paramedics began treating the Patient.
Company suspended after employee arrested for selling drugs in Port Wentworth vehicle
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A company contracted with Port Wentworth is now suspended. ClearWater Solutions cannot operate within the city for the next 30 days because an employee was arrested for selling drugs in a city vehicle. Domonique Robinson was arrested for buying, possessing and distributing marijuana. He was...
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
Beaufort County coroner identifies Seabrook man killed in moped crash
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Video above: Locals reacts to Quinton Simon's mother, grandmother taking shots hours after landfill search. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a collision that left the driver of a moped dead. SCHP was called at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday to Trask Parkway near Shanklin Road...
Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
Police search for suspect accused of September shooting near Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a man accused of shooting someone in late September near the Oglethorpe Mall. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said a 36-year-old man was shot in his thigh on Sept. 27. SPD said the suspect is a young man with short black dreads. At the time of the […]
Savannah Police searching for missing 13-year-old
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing teen. According to police, Charles Jackson, 13, was last seen Saturday afternoon at the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. The teen is described as having a low haircut, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and white […]
Semi-truck destroyed in fire on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A semi-truck carrying a load of apples caught fire and was destroyed on I-95, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said. Fire-rescue officials said a 911 call reporting a disabled truck was received just before 2:30 p.m. Units responding to the report saw a column of smoke from miles away. A Kenworth […]
SCHP: fatal head-on collision in Hampton Co.
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night. According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road. A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW […]
Three weeks since the disappearance of Quinton Simon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today marks three weeks since Quinton Simon was first reported missing from his Chatham County home. In the weeks since he’s been gone, the Chatham County Police Department and the FBI have come to the conclusion that he’s dead, and started their search of a landfill for his remains.
