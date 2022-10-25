Read full article on original website
The best Halloween candy, according to trick-or-treaters
When it comes to buying Halloween candy, do you go with something you like or what you think the kids will want? Here’s a little insight on what trick-or-treaters are hoping to collect this year.
Woman refuses to give out 'fun-size' candy at Halloween: 'All kids deserve full-size candy bars'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When it comes to trick or treating, the neighborhood kids know where the good candy is. For example, my grandmother always refused to hand out fun-size candy bars. She didn't think they were very fun at all.
After volunteering at a food bank, I'll never give out candy on Halloween again. Instead, I'm giving trick-or-treaters something better.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
WSET
Blue Ridge Poison Center warns about candy-like drugs ahead of Halloween
(WSET) — There are some dangerous goodies parents should look out for ahead of Halloween. One is brightly colored, candy-look-alike fentanyl pills. Kristin Wenger, the education coordinator for the Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health, believes those bright colors are what can attract younger buyers and makes the pills easier to smuggle or hide.
Halloween safety tips every parent needs to know
Halloween is almost here. Here are tips for keeping every member of the family safe.
University of Cincinnati News Record
10 last-minute Halloween costumes
October is ending, which means Halloween is finally upon us. While some have been planning their elaborate costumes since last October, others may have just realized that they still don’t have one. Whether you forgot, had another outfit fall through or simply didn’t care enough to plan one out, don’t be that person without a costume on Halloween. Here are 10 easy last-minute Halloween costumes.
This Home Has 100s of Halloween Decorations in the Yard, and the Internet Has Questions
If you think you’ve overdone your lawn decor for Halloween this year, wait until you see this. In South Carolina, a household has filled their front yard with not just one or two ghouls, but rather, hundreds of them. In a viral TikTok video, user @andrealynnpw drives past the...
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
macaronikid.com
6 Easy Halloween Crafts & Activities For Your Kids
My family loves Halloween! It's so much fun dressing up, decorating, and playing games together. It's even more fun when you can create something that doesn't break the bank!. Below are six Halloween crafts and activities that you can create together as a family, for just a few dollars:. 1....
23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy
A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Show Us Your Adorable Dog Costumes For Halloween
Halloween is only 10 days away, folks. Halloween is quickly approaching, and it got me thinking as to what I'll be dressing my dog, Trouble, this year. I'm thinking she'll dress up as either Batgirl (since she has the ears for it) or Ghostbusters, since it's essentially a sweater, but I have yet to decide.
Daily Californian
How to host a Halloween-themed potluck
Halloween is right around the corner, which means most of us are getting last-minute costumes and planning where we’ll be going out for Hallo-weekend. For those of you who may want to spend a fun night with your friends, consider throwing a Halloween-themed potluck. You can never go wrong with good food and friends! Here’s a guide to successfully hosting a Halloween-themed potluck.
Which Halloween Pranks Can Land Jokesters in Jail? L.A. Lawyer Explains
Not all Halloween traditions are as harmless as others.
No one visited this house for Halloween in 32 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. No one has visited our house for Halloween in the last thirty-two years.
Halloween Caramel Apples: an easy, fun treat amid the candy
There is a slightly weird irony to the fact that around Halloween, we tend to look for recipes for seasonal sweets, even as we prepare for an onslaught of candy. My kids are way beyond trick-or-treating age, but that doesn’t mean we don’t lay in a supply of mini candy bars for the kids who will come a-knocking at out door.
Scoot: Rainbow fentanyl, tainted candy are Halloween urban myths
The fear over “rainbow fentanyl” in Halloween candy fits the perennial threat of tainted Halloween candy. But let’s set the record straight: the fear over tainted Halloween candy or razor blades in apples was based on hoaxes - urban myths.
Is candy corn even good?
Vote in our poll below before you continue reading. Beyond your effort to guess how many the jar in your school lobby holds in hopes of selecting a prize that might distract you for the rest of the day, or at least until it gets confiscated at lunch, candy corn is actually a snack some people ... enjoy.
Ring Doorbell Can Help You Set the Mood for Trick-or-Treaters With Spooky Halloween Sound Effects
Ring is one of the most feature-rich video doorbells on the market, especially when you take Smart Greetings into account. The company lets Alexa act as a sort of virtual butler, but what if you could turn her into Lurch? It’s a fun, easy way to steer into the holiday spirit in the lead-up to Halloween. Between Halloween-themed Quick Replies, ghostly chime tones, and unique faceplates, the Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to embrace all that All Hallow’s Eve has to offer. Not sure how to take full advantage of it? Ring recently posted a blog that’s full of...
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
