WSET

Blue Ridge Poison Center warns about candy-like drugs ahead of Halloween

(WSET) — There are some dangerous goodies parents should look out for ahead of Halloween. One is brightly colored, candy-look-alike fentanyl pills. Kristin Wenger, the education coordinator for the Blue Ridge Poison Center at UVA Health, believes those bright colors are what can attract younger buyers and makes the pills easier to smuggle or hide.
University of Cincinnati News Record

10 last-minute Halloween costumes

October is ending, which means Halloween is finally upon us. While some have been planning their elaborate costumes since last October, others may have just realized that they still don’t have one. Whether you forgot, had another outfit fall through or simply didn’t care enough to plan one out, don’t be that person without a costume on Halloween. Here are 10 easy last-minute Halloween costumes.
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
macaronikid.com

6 Easy Halloween Crafts & Activities For Your Kids

My family loves Halloween! It's so much fun dressing up, decorating, and playing games together. It's even more fun when you can create something that doesn't break the bank!. Below are six Halloween crafts and activities that you can create together as a family, for just a few dollars:. 1....
Tyla

23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
BuzzFeed

Show Us Your Adorable Dog Costumes For Halloween

Halloween is only 10 days away, folks. Halloween is quickly approaching, and it got me thinking as to what I'll be dressing my dog, Trouble, this year. I'm thinking she'll dress up as either Batgirl (since she has the ears for it) or Ghostbusters, since it's essentially a sweater, but I have yet to decide.
Daily Californian

How to host a Halloween-themed potluck

Halloween is right around the corner, which means most of us are getting last-minute costumes and planning where we’ll be going out for Hallo-weekend. For those of you who may want to spend a fun night with your friends, consider throwing a Halloween-themed potluck. You can never go wrong with good food and friends! Here’s a guide to successfully hosting a Halloween-themed potluck.
The Associated Press

Halloween Caramel Apples: an easy, fun treat amid the candy

There is a slightly weird irony to the fact that around Halloween, we tend to look for recipes for seasonal sweets, even as we prepare for an onslaught of candy. My kids are way beyond trick-or-treating age, but that doesn’t mean we don’t lay in a supply of mini candy bars for the kids who will come a-knocking at out door.
AL.com

Is candy corn even good?

Vote in our poll below before you continue reading. Beyond your effort to guess how many the jar in your school lobby holds in hopes of selecting a prize that might distract you for the rest of the day, or at least until it gets confiscated at lunch, candy corn is actually a snack some people ... enjoy.
SPY

Ring Doorbell Can Help You Set the Mood for Trick-or-Treaters With Spooky Halloween Sound Effects

Ring is one of the most feature-rich video doorbells on the market, especially when you take Smart Greetings into account. The company lets Alexa act as a sort of virtual butler, but what if you could turn her into Lurch? It’s a fun, easy way to steer into the holiday spirit in the lead-up to Halloween. Between Halloween-themed Quick Replies, ghostly chime tones, and unique faceplates, the Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to embrace all that All Hallow’s Eve has to offer. Not sure how to take full advantage of it? Ring recently posted a blog that’s full of...
HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...

