Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Tuesday. Phil Kessel is set to break the NHL record by playing his 990th consecutive regular-season game when the Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) play the San Jose Sharks (2-6-0) at SAP Center (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN NOW). The forward tied the record held by retired defenseman Keith Yandle by playing his 989th consecutive game Monday, a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kessel hasn't missed a game since Oct. 31, 2009, when he was with the Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens. He remains one goal shy of 400 in the NHL after having a first-period goal wiped out Monday by a successful Maple Leafs coach's challenge for offside. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.

2 DAYS AGO