Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Nazem Kadri stays hot, carries Flames over Penguins
Nazem Kadri recorded two goals and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves as the Calgary Flames posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Flames won their second consecutive game and improved to 5-1-0 on the season. Jonathan Huberdeau and Michael Stone scored Calgary's...
markerzone.com
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
FOX Sports
Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
Brad Marchand making shocking injury return for Bruins Thursday vs. the Red Wings
The Boston Bruins are set to get a massive boost on Thursday when superstar forward Brad Marchand makes his season debut. Marchand had been sidelined for the entire year this far after undergoing surgery on both of his hips, but in a shocking announcement, head coach Jim Montgomery revealed the veteran would be returning to […] The post Brad Marchand making shocking injury return for Bruins Thursday vs. the Red Wings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy on Phil Kessel's 'Ironman' Night
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel scored his 400th career goal in the game that declared him the sole owner of the NHL Ironman record.
thecomeback.com
Hockey legend calls for NHL to ban Russian players
Dominic Hasek is widely regarded as one of the best goalies in NHL history. While he mostly played for the Buffalo Sabres, he eventually won two Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings. The hockey superstar grew up in the Czech Republic at a time when it was part of...
Giannis Antetokounmpo notches incredible feat vs Nets never done in his career
With multiple accolades and an NBA championship already under his belt, there’s no question Giannis Antetokounmpo is well on his way to becoming one of the league’s All-Time greats. He continued that ascent on Wednesday in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo scored 43 points against the...
Canucks GM declares confidence in Bruce Boudreau amid winless start
The Vancouver Canucks have had the worst start to the season of any team in the NHL. In fact, Bruce Boudreau’s team has yet to win a game. They are the only team in the league without a victory. Despite the poor run, it doesn’t seem as if major...
NHL Odds: Blues vs. Predators prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
An intense battle out on the ice is set to take place as the St. Louis Blues head to the “Music City” to take on the winless Nashville Predators. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Blues-Predators prediction and pick will be revealed. After storming out...
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
FOX Sports
Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his...
WITN
Hurricanes bounce back with win at Vancouver late Monday night
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes handed the winless Vancouver Canucks their seventh straight loss, 3-2 Monday night. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also scored for the Hurricanes, and Brent Burns had two assists. Frederik Andersen had...
Phil Kessel gets standing ovation after breaking all-time ironman NHL record
Phil Kessel is now officially the sole owner of the NHL’s all-time record for most consecutive games played. By hitting the ice Tuesday night on the road against the San Jose Sharks, the Vegas Golden Knights forward has skated for 990 consecutive NHL games to break his tie with Keith Yandle. Here is Kessel getting […] The post Phil Kessel gets standing ovation after breaking all-time ironman NHL record appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kessel to break ironman record for Golden Knights at Sharks
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from 10 games Tuesday. Phil Kessel is set to break the NHL record by playing his 990th consecutive regular-season game when the Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) play the San Jose Sharks (2-6-0) at SAP Center (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN NOW). The forward tied the record held by retired defenseman Keith Yandle by playing his 989th consecutive game Monday, a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kessel hasn't missed a game since Oct. 31, 2009, when he was with the Maple Leafs against the Montreal Canadiens. He remains one goal shy of 400 in the NHL after having a first-period goal wiped out Monday by a successful Maple Leafs coach's challenge for offside. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Canadiens
With their longest road trip of the season in the rearview mirror, the Sabres return to KeyBank Center to open a four-game homestand tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. The Sabres went 3-1-0 on the trip through Alberta and the Pacific Northwest, which concluded with a 5-1 loss in Seattle on Tuesday.
Phil Kessel Is The New NHL Ironman, Nets 400th Career Goal
Skating in his 990th consecutive regular-season NHL game Tuesday, Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel gave hockey fans a historical night on the ice. Not only becoming the new ironman of hockey but notching his 400th career goal. With a 4-2 win over the host team San Jose Sharks, the 35-year-old...
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel becomes NHL's new Ironman, scores milestone goal
Vegas Golden Knights right winter Phil Kessel broke a record and hit a milestone goal during the team's 4-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
NHL
Coyotes, Arizona State University to help each other at Mullett Arena
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Josh Doan already has a first in Mullett Arena history. The Arizona State sophomore and son of former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan scored the first goal in the Sun Devils' brand new 5,000-seat state-of-the-art on-campus facility, a putback of his own rebound in a 2-0 win against Colgate on Oct. 14.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0