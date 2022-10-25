ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitching coach Matt Blake would ‘love to be back’ with Yankees as contract is up

By Dan Martin
 2 days ago

This October felt pretty similar to other postseasons in recent memory for the Yankees, as the team failed to hit consistently in the playoffs, but the pitching was mostly solid.

Pitching coach Matt Blake’s contract is up after this season and he said Monday at the Stadium that he’d “love to be back, but I have to talk to them.”

The Yankees have other decisions to make , starting with whether general manager Brian Cashman will remain in his job, as he’s also set to become a free agent.

Matt Blake would like his contract for next season to be with the Yankees.
Pitching was a huge key to the Yankees’ fast start to the season, but like much of the rest of the team, fell on some hard times in the second half.

“I thought we pitched well overall,” Blake said. “We had some ups and downs as the season went on and we had some injuries.”

The season ended with a thud Sunday, when Nestor Cortes had to leave the game with a strained groin .

The injury sidelined Cortes late in the regular season and while he dealt with it down the stretch and into the playoffs, it caught up with him Sunday night.

“We knew the last couple of weeks it was bothering him and he was managing,” Blake said. “The first two innings he was fine and then [his velocity] dropped to about 87 and it seemed like it was dying on the way to the plate. His command wasn’t there and we thought he could work through it and find it, but unfortunately everything transpired quickly and he gave up three runs.”

The three-run homer by Jeremy Peña tied the game and ended Cortes’ night and the Yankees turned the game over to the only relievers left in the bullpen they trusted: Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loaisiga and Clay Holmes.

The trio finished the game and combined to give up three runs — two earned — over seven innings, but it wasn’t enough .

