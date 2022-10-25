ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin test scores show wide gap between Black, white students

By Sophie Carson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

Test scores show widest gap in nation

In the first national assessment of fourth and eighth graders since the pandemic, Wisconsin students' test scores declined from 2019. But most other states saw steeper drops, reporters Rory Linnane and Molly Beck write.

The biggest takeaway from the results: Wisconsin students' 2022 test scores show the widest gap between white and Black students in the nation.

The state outpaced every other state in gaps between white and Black students for reading and math for both fourth and eighth graders.

One key statistic: In fourth-grade math, white students in Wisconsin scored about 37% higher than Black students. The next biggest difference, 18%, was in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The gubernatorial candidate responded to the results Monday.

Gov. Tony Evers' spokeswoman said his budget proposals and recent spending initiatives aim to increase instruction time for students, provide more mental health services and address staffing shortages.

And Tim Michels said the scores show the need for his plan to expand taxpayer-funded private school vouchers to wealthier students in addition to the students eligible now, who are from low- and lower middle-income households.

Early voting now open

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cryro_0ilKUn7R00

Early voting in the city of Milwaukee begins today. It's available through Nov. 5.

The general election is Nov. 8.

Voters can also return their ballot curbside during the operating hours of the early voting sites.

Here's a list of early voting sites, their hours and locations.

And here's a guide to what you need to know about voting in Wisconsin. Remember, a photo ID is necessary.

Parade trial nears end

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkBPj_0ilKUn7R00

The Waukesha parade trial for Darrell Brooks will soon come to a close.

Judge Jennifer Dorow on Monday ruled Brooks forfeited his rights to call any more witnesses or to testify himself.

As he has done throughout the trial, Brooks repeatedly interrupted and argued with Dorow. She removed him to a nearby courtroom, where he stacked boxes to block him from the view of a courtroom camera.

Now, the evidentiary part of the trial is completed. Jury instructions will be read this morning, followed by closing arguments.

Read more about Monday's developments here.

Don't miss these

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlsDg_0ilKUn7R00

All dressed up

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01l5He_0ilKUn7R00

Here's something to raise your spirits after the Packers loss.

Professional musicians and kids alike donned their most creative Halloween costumes for a day at the symphony. A cellist dressed "The Rock." A horn player made for a convincing snowman.

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's family Halloween concert, "Trills and Chills," looks like it was a blast for all involved. See photos from the event here.

Rowdy Yates
2d ago

I had black persons in all my classes in school. Some are more successful than me and others are not. The author is implying that their scores and education level are less because of their race ? AUTHOR is RACIST

