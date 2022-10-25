Read full article on original website
“I’ll lay in my bed.” – Matumbaman shares his post-retirement plans
Team Liquid has won a TI before, but this roster has only one former champion – Matumbaman. Having won the Aegis before, Matumbaman will try to get his old buddy, Zai, to finally get an Aegis this year once and for all. But regardless of the results, Matu has revealed that he plans to retire after The International 2022. During the media scrum with Team Liquid prior to the Grand Finals of The International 2022, we had the opportunity to know more about Matu’s motivations.
tennisuptodate.com
"He deserves to be No.1, but I'm sure Nadal will try to dethrone him" - Djokovic on Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic won't finish as the year-end No. 1 this year but the Serbian thinks Alcaraz is worthy of that honour. The Spaniard has had a mesmerizing season where he won two ATP 1000 events along with a couple of other titles including the US Open. The second ATP 1000 trophy he won came in Madrid where he beat Nadal and Djokovic in back-to-back matches before beating Alexander Zverev in the final.
tennisuptodate.com
"These guys are talented and incredible athletes, but, my god, are they soft"- Mark Philippoussis compares his generation with current Next Gen
Former player Mark Philippoussis thinks that the new generations of players are very talented but rather soft. It's something that has been talked about before and he's not the only former player who has made such claims. As anything, it's up for debate but he had a very good view of Tsitsipsa unravelling against Kyrgios despite winning the opening set at Wimbledon.
tennisuptodate.com
Sergi Bruguera dismisses comparison between Nadal and Alcaraz: "You have to enjoy both"
Spanish Davis Cup Team Captain Sergi Bruguera dismissed comparisons between Alcaraz and Nadal calling for the enjoyment of both. The need to compare is something fairly unique in modern times with everything and anything getting compared. Carlos Alcaraz was always going to be compared to Rafael Nadal, simply because we haven't seen such a talented player from that country since Nadal. Even if you expand it to the rest of the world, Alcaraz is still the biggest talent right now in tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
"Wow, you get paid to lose? Maybe I should become a professional tennis player" - Fritz speaks on the misconceptions people have about tennis players
Taylor Fritz recently gave a candid interview to Resident magazine's 'The Style' issue, discussing various aspects of life as an elite professional player on the tennis circuit. One of the biggest misconceptions that people have about tennis players, he said, is that they make money after losing in the early...
Yardbarker
"He told me not to count on him" - Nadal's absence not a surprise for Spanish Davis Cup captain
Sergi Bruguera knew that Rafael Nadal would not be taking part in this year's Davis Cup early in the year because the Spaniard told him so. Rafael Nadal contributed to the success of his native Spain by playing on numerous Davis Cup-winning Spanish teams. The Spaniard now mostly concentrates on his own career, striving to win as many competitions as he can before retiring. That is the main reason Nadal opted out of the competition this year.
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova, Siniakova and a will to keep winning together
They were born fewer than five months apart in the Czech Republic and, at least in the beginning, didn’t seem destined to dominate the world of professional tennis as a dynamic duo. Barbora Krejcikova remembers seeing Katerina Siniakova for the first time at the Czech Championships for 12-under players.
