Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Halloween Danger: Phoenix Police Take Candy-Colored Fentanyl Pills Off StreetsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley
Klay Thompson got ejected for the first time in his career on Tuesday night following a heated on-court altercation involving Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. To make matters worse, the Golden State Warriors ended up on the wrong end of a blowout loss, 134-105. After the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr noted that Thompson’s […] The post ‘He’s not the same guy’: Warriors star Stephen Curry slapped with harsh Klay Thompson reality by Charles Barkley appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers gets brutally honest after Sixers drop to 1-4 following loss to Raptors
While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
NBC Sports
Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench
For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game. Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
Klay Thompson receives 1st career ejection after heated exchange with Devin Booker, Suns
As of Tuesday, Klay Thompson has played in 651 regular season games and 145 postseason games for the Golden State Warriors. He may never been as heated on the court as he was against the Phoenix Suns. The Warriors star received his first career ejection on Tuesday after a back-and-forth...
Here's What Devin Booker Said About Klay Thompson
Devin Booker spoke about Klay Thompson after the Phoenix Suns beat the Golden State Warriors.
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reveals ‘biggest thing’ about Jalen Brunson’s impact on New York
There’s a lot to be excited about for the New York Knicks as they embark on what they are hoping to be a good year for their squad. The arrival of Jalen Brunson has had a tremendous impact on the team since his big-money move during the offseason, and for his part, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau could not help but sing his new star’s praises.
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo notches incredible feat vs Nets never done in his career
With multiple accolades and an NBA championship already under his belt, there’s no question Giannis Antetokounmpo is well on his way to becoming one of the league’s All-Time greats. He continued that ascent on Wednesday in a win over the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo scored 43 points against the...
‘Where that s–t at?’ Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to Steve Nash ejection, going off at refs
Steve Nash got his first ejection as an NBA head coach on Wednesday night after going off at the referees, but Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant wasn’t surprised by his coach’s animated reaction. In fact, it seems he has been waiting for it. In his postgame presser following...
Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start
Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
lastwordonsports.com
Golden State Warriors Against the Phoenix Suns Predictions
The Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns predictions are set as they battle at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The last two conference champions will play their first regular season game on Tuesday evening. The Warriors recently beat the visiting Sacramento Kings to a score of 130-125 at Chase Center in downtown San Francisco, Sunday. The Suns took care of business dropping the Lakers to a score of 112-95 at crypto.com Center in Los Angeles.
Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors eventually matched the Phoenix Suns’ competitive fire on Tuesday night. In their first road game of the season against another Western Conference power, though, the defending champions’ emotions boiled over, with a mix of continued defensive struggles, a tough whistle from the officials and the Suns’ brash confidence sparking an ugly […] The post Klay Thompson’s shocking ejection wasn’t just about Devin Booker, per Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Every important Magic guard is getting hurt, including Cole Anthony
The Orlando Magic are the lone winless team in the Eastern Conference, but that is hardly their biggest concern right now. They have to deal with loads of injuries to key players. The most recent Magic player to hit the injury report is Cole Anthony. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Anthony […] The post Every important Magic guard is getting hurt, including Cole Anthony appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win
Things got pretty intense on Monday night as the Houston Rockets took on the red-hot Utah Jazz. A lot was on the line for Houston, who had yet to secure their first win of the season, and it’s quite understandable that emotions were running high. At one point, Rockets teammates Jalen Green and Jabari Smith […] The post WATCH: Rockets teammates Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. involved in heated verbal altercation during Jazz win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Chris Paul's Buzzer Beater In Warriors-Suns Game
Chris Paul made a buzzer-beater to end the first half in Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision
For reasons unknown, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown decided to offer his support to Kanye West amid the rap icon’s antisemitic scandal. Brown even went as far as saying that he intends to provide his “unconditional love” to the embattled hip hop mogul after West came out with some very controversial comments against the Jewish […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown shockingly backtracks on Donda Sports, Kanye West decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant and 4 biggest winners of the NBA card market through first week of season
It’s been more than a week since the new NBA season started. Throughout that time, Ja Morant has been killing it on the court for the Memphis Grizzlies and showing everyone why he’s such a hot prospect in the NBA card market. The thing is, Morant isn’t the only one who’s having a hot start around with Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum performing well in their own right. We take a look below at who these guys are and why their stocks are rising in the hobby.
NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
The Memphis Grizzlies (3-1) visit the winless Sacramento Kings (0-3) on Thursday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Kings prediction and pick. Memphis is 3-1 following a big victory over the Nets. The Grizzlies are 1-2-1 against the spread (ATS) after covering 63% of […] The post NBA Odds: Grizzlies vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 players Lakers need ASAP to fix 3-point shooting slump
The Los Angeles Lakers have started the 2022-23 NBA season 0-4. The franchise seems to be in shambles, and there doesn’t seem to be many players on the current roster who can fix it. One of (if not) the biggest problems for LA is the team’s 3-point shooting. Through four games, the team is shooting a horrific 22.3% from behind the arc. Only bench players Austin Reaves (50%) and Matt Ryan (40%) are shooting over 26%, and that’s on just 18 total long-distance shots. The numbers for the Lakers’ starting five — LeBron James (25.7%), Anthony Davis (18.2%), Patrick Beverley (18.8%), Lonnie Walker (17.4%, and Russell Westbrook (8.3%) — are absolutely terrible. To fix the Lakers’ shooting woes, general manager Rob Pelinka needs to find some shooting outside of the organization somewhere, whether it is via free agency or by bringing in one of the current Lakers’ trade targets. Here are the four players the Lakers need ASAP to fix their 3-point shooting slump.
