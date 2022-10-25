The Los Angeles Lakers have started the 2022-23 NBA season 0-4. The franchise seems to be in shambles, and there doesn’t seem to be many players on the current roster who can fix it. One of (if not) the biggest problems for LA is the team’s 3-point shooting. Through four games, the team is shooting a horrific 22.3% from behind the arc. Only bench players Austin Reaves (50%) and Matt Ryan (40%) are shooting over 26%, and that’s on just 18 total long-distance shots. The numbers for the Lakers’ starting five — LeBron James (25.7%), Anthony Davis (18.2%), Patrick Beverley (18.8%), Lonnie Walker (17.4%, and Russell Westbrook (8.3%) — are absolutely terrible. To fix the Lakers’ shooting woes, general manager Rob Pelinka needs to find some shooting outside of the organization somewhere, whether it is via free agency or by bringing in one of the current Lakers’ trade targets. Here are the four players the Lakers need ASAP to fix their 3-point shooting slump.

