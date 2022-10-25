CMPD looks for missing 73-year-old man in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are asking for help to find a missing 73-year-old man.

William Brewer Bobbitt is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

He has black and grey hair and brown eyes.

Bobbitt was last seen on Summit Walk Drive off Providence Road in south Charlotte.

He was possibly wearing a grey cap and bright red high tops.

Call the police if you have any information.

VIDEO: Missing Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin

Missing Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin Police confirmed that the Cirigliano family was safe in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group