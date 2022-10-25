ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD looks for missing 73-year-old man in south Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are asking for help to find a missing 73-year-old man.

William Brewer Bobbitt is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

He has black and grey hair and brown eyes.

Bobbitt was last seen on Summit Walk Drive off Providence Road in south Charlotte.

He was possibly wearing a grey cap and bright red high tops.

Call the police if you have any information.

