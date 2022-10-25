ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022

Amazon Prime Video is ramping up its holiday slate heading into the festive season. Although The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 has ended its run in October, Prime Video will have some exciting titles that subscribers will be able to watch but they will have to sift through the pile to find the fun stuff.
Is ‘Tár’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett is back on the big screen, this time starring as Lydia Tár in the new psychological drama, Tár. The movie centers on Blanchett’s character, who is one of the greatest living composer-conductors as well as the first female director of the Berlin Philharmonic, a major German orchestra. Here is everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch Tár: WHERE TO WATCH TÁR: As of now, the only way to watch Tár is to head out to a movie theater. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll just have to wait for it to become...
Where to Watch and Stream Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain Free Online

Best sites to watch Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain - Last updated on Oct 26, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain on this page.
Where to Watch and Stream Broadcast Signal Intrusion Free Online

Best sites to watch Broadcast Signal Intrusion - Last updated on Oct 26, 2022. Best sites to stream: Showtime ,Shudder Amazon Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Broadcast Signal Intrusion online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Broadcast Signal Intrusion on this page.
New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Disney+ in November 2022

Now that Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1 has just concluded its run on Disney+ while Star Wars: Andor is more than halfway through Season 1, but the streamer has more titles coming to its platform this November. Star Wars fans will get to enjoy the final four episodes...
Does Juliette Have Powers in First Kill?

First Kill is the Netflix original series about star-crossed lovers Juliette and Calliope. Juliette is from a long-line of legacy vampires, while Calliope is from a prominent family of monster hunters. As they struggle with finding their place in their families and understanding their love for each other, we get to know these unique characters even more.
Disney Reportedly Unhappy with Kathleen Kennedy's Handling of Star Wars Announcements

It's no secret that a lot of fans have had a love-and-hate relationship with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy through the years. To many, Kennedy is the one responsible for nearly destroying the Star Wars franchise with the sequel trilogy becoming a colossal failure. While it's safe to say that the franchise has already recovered from the damage the sequels have caused, thanks to Lucasfilm's Disney+ expansion, the current state of Star Wars films is quite pitiful.
Do Rein and Kanade End up Together in Beast Tamer?

In Beast Tamer, Rein Shroud is like any adventurer that's part of a hero party completing quests. When the hero Arios abandons him, Rein has to start over from scratch. Luckily, he met Kanade in a fateful encounter that changed his life forever. So, do Rein and Kanade end up together in Beast Tamer?
Prime Video: Amazon makes a dumpling by broadcasting the last Doctor Strange

Someone obviously made a big mess at Amazon France this Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Indeed and for a few tens of minutes, the last big Marvel production Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was available for free access on the Prime Video catalog . However, as the French media chronology predicts, the film should not be accessible before the end of 2023. Fortunately, the gaffe was quickly corrected.
Never Let Me Go Lands at FX/Hulu

FX has ordered the new series Never Let Me Go, a one-hour drama inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s science-fiction novel. The sci-fi thriller is exclusively for Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The series features Thora, a rebellious...
Oscar Isaac Clarifies Moon Knight Season 2 Rumors

Ever since the first season aired, there have been rumors and speculations regarding the potential second season of Moon Knight with Oscar Isaac himself even confirming recently that he is already in talks with Marvel Studios about his next step in the MCU. However, it looks like we may have to temper our expectations regarding any possibility of a new season.

