The City of Battle Lake was presented with a granite plaque by Leighton Broadcasting Wednesday, October 19 during a live broadcast in art alley. Battle Lake edged out 15 other communities to emerge as West Central Minnesota’s Best Hometown in Leighton Broadcasting Hometown Challenge. The contest was conducted over the radio station and anyone could vote on their favorite town. Besides the plaque, the city will receive 100 (30 seconds) ads to promote Battle Lake on Leighton’s four radio stations. The ads will be used to promote all things good about Battle Lake and will air later in the year.

