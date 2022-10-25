Read full article on original website
kmrskkok.com
Cougars Meyer Earns Spot On D3 Football Team of the Week
MORRIS, Minn. – For the second week in a row, a member of the University of Minnesota Morris defense was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week. Following Garrett Elison’s inclusion on the team last week, Chayce Meyer earned the honor on Tuesday following a record-setting performance in a 47-0 Cougar victory over Martin Luther College.
battlelakereview.com
‘Best Hometown In West Central Minnesota’ … is … Battle Lake!
The City of Battle Lake was presented with a granite plaque by Leighton Broadcasting Wednesday, October 19 during a live broadcast in art alley. Battle Lake edged out 15 other communities to emerge as West Central Minnesota’s Best Hometown in Leighton Broadcasting Hometown Challenge. The contest was conducted over the radio station and anyone could vote on their favorite town. Besides the plaque, the city will receive 100 (30 seconds) ads to promote Battle Lake on Leighton’s four radio stations. The ads will be used to promote all things good about Battle Lake and will air later in the year.
valleynewslive.com
$85,685 winning lottery ticket sold in Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Someone is smiling after a big lotto win in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning North 5 ticket was sold at Lakeway Express located at 1810 East Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls. The jackpot was $84,685. State law requires...
kmrskkok.com
LeRoy Lester Paulson
Roy Paulson, age 79 of Hoffman, Minnesota, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at his home. Visitation for Roy Paulson will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Hoffman, MN. Memorial services for LeRoy Lester Paulson will be at 4:00 p.m....
valleynewslive.com
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
kmrskkok.com
Ann Louise Aune
Ann Aune, age 74 of Starbuck, Minnesota, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Minnewaska Lutheran Home in Starbuck, MN. Visitation for Ann Aune will be held on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Minnewaska Lutheran Church in Starbuck, MN. Memorial services for Ann...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Otter Tail County shooting under investigation
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An Otter Tail County shooting is under investigation. Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon on County Highway 24 near Highway 27. Officials say an air medic was requested. No other information has been released. Stick with WDAY Radio as more details on the shooting...
