Early Voting is underway in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas — The official start of the midterm elections is weeks away, but people are already making their voices heard through the voting process. Monday marked the first day of early voting in Brazos County. Brazos County administrator Trudy Hancock expected turnout to be high this election season...
Local candidates forum being held in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce will host a local candidates forum moderated by Scott DeLucia on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Brazos Center. At this event you will be able to hear from local candidates running for College Station...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Wanda J. Watson, County Commissioner Precinct 4 candidate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wanda Watson, who first ran for office in 2019, has decided to run for the Precinct 4 County Commissioner's Seat in Brazos County. Watson is running against Timothy Delasandro for the position. We caught up with Watson at The Brew Coffeehouse in College Station where...
Update: Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan rescheduled
BRYAN, Texas — The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan event, originally planned for Oct. 28, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The event will still have all of the fun trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and costume contests as originally planned. For a more detailed list...
Castlegate Drive at Greens Prairie Road to close starting Thursday, Oct. 27
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announced Wednesday, Oct. 26 that Castlegate Drive at Greens Prairie Road will be closed for 3-4 weeks starting Thursday, Oct. 27. Additionally, Greens Prairie Road westbound from Castlegate Drive to Etonbury Avenue was reopened on Wednesday. The announcement isn't the...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Mike Southerland, Bryan Mayor candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Mike Southerland, a veteran and former member of the Bryan City Council, said that he has the position of Mayor comes down to knowing the details. Southerland is up against Bobby Gutierrez and Brent Hairston for the Bryan Mayor's race. We caught up with Southerland at...
Trunk-Or-Treat at Rudder High School this week
BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School is hosting a Trunk-Or-Treat event for the community on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school. This event will be open to all members of the community and will have plenty of games, candy and more to go around, all for free.
Bush Library 25th anniversary celebration to be held Friday, November 18
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be celebrating it's 25th anniversary on Friday, November 18. The celebration will feature free admission to the Bush Library from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Additionally, beginning at 5 p.m., there will be other entertainment features including bounce houses, food trucks, fireworks, and free cake.
17th Annual Brazos Valley Empty Bowls taking place in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — This years Empty Bowls event is happening on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Village Café in Downtown Bryan. Those who donate a minimum of $20 will be able to choose a one-of-a-kind bowl and receive a soup token for restaurants in the community.
New exhibit at Brazos Valley Museum explores the human-canine bond
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Museum is opening a new exhibit, Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection, that will be open from Nov. 18 to April 29. This exhibit will showcase the early domestication of dogs and their relationship with humans throughout the years. Viewers will also be able to learn about the role that dogs play in the service industry.
Christmas in College Station returns for 2022 holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Visit College Station and Santa's Wonderland have partnered to bring Christmas to town with fun family events from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. The goal of these events is to bring in visitors from around the state and help boost the local economy in College Station. They want to do this by creating fun times and memories for those who visit.
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Bobby Gutierrez, Bryan Mayor candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Bobby Gutierrez, a Bryan-College Station native, has served on the Bryan City Council for years and wants to continue to see his community grow. He is running against Brent Hairston and Mike Southerland in the Mayoral race. In our interview with Gutierrez, we met at Polite...
Brazos County under burn ban until Jan. 25, 2023
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County officials have signed a burn ban for the county effective as of Tuesday, Oct. 25. The main prohibited action is the burning of combustible material that is outside of an enclosed environment that would normally act to contain these materials. Exceptions to the...
Texas A&M: Shuttles to polling sites from campus available to students
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students looking to take advantage of early voting for the 2022 Texas midterm elections can utilize these shuttles to College Station City Hall from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4. Check out the shuttle schedule down below:. Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Oct. 28...
Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
Bryan ISD receives highest financial accountability rating for the 18th year in a row
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD earns "Superior Achievement" rating for financial accountability again this school year. This rating is awarded by the Financial Rating System of Texas, which takes account of a district's financial management and reporting systems. Members of the Bryan community have reason to be proud as...
City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 21
BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan will be hosting their 16th annual hamburger fundraiser at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Prices for the drive are under $10 per...
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in College Station is looking to become a local staple
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new family-owned sandwich chain is looking to become a staple in the BCS area with their first location in College Station off of University Drive. Sizzling meat, natural turkey, and fresh vegetables are just some key ingredients that make the savory sandwiches at Capriotti's...
KAGS TV Coffee with Candidates: Meet Kyle Schumann, Bryan City Council District 5 candidate
BRYAN, Texas — Kyle Schumann, an Aggie and Army veteran, decided to run for the District 5 race on the Bryan City Council in the November 2022 midterm elections. Schumann is running against Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and AJ Renold. We interviewed Schumann at Polite Coffee in Bryan where he said...
Rock Prairie Railroad crossing to close for maintenance starting Tuesday, Oct. 25
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announced Friday, Oct. 21 that the railroad crossing at Rock Prairie Road will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for the installation of new railroad tracks. The news comes after the original maintenance that was scheduled to take place on...
