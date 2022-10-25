ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAGS

Early Voting is underway in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas — The official start of the midterm elections is weeks away, but people are already making their voices heard through the voting process. Monday marked the first day of early voting in Brazos County. Brazos County administrator Trudy Hancock expected turnout to be high this election season...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Local candidates forum being held in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce will host a local candidates forum moderated by Scott DeLucia on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Brazos Center. At this event you will be able to hear from local candidates running for College Station...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Update: Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan rescheduled

BRYAN, Texas — The 3rd annual Halloweentown in Downtown Bryan event, originally planned for Oct. 28, has been moved to Monday, Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. The event will still have all of the fun trick-or-treating, photo opportunities and costume contests as originally planned. For a more detailed list...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Trunk-Or-Treat at Rudder High School this week

BRYAN, Texas — Rudder High School is hosting a Trunk-Or-Treat event for the community on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school. This event will be open to all members of the community and will have plenty of games, candy and more to go around, all for free.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Bush Library 25th anniversary celebration to be held Friday, November 18

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum will be celebrating it's 25th anniversary on Friday, November 18. The celebration will feature free admission to the Bush Library from 9:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Additionally, beginning at 5 p.m., there will be other entertainment features including bounce houses, food trucks, fireworks, and free cake.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

New exhibit at Brazos Valley Museum explores the human-canine bond

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Museum is opening a new exhibit, Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection, that will be open from Nov. 18 to April 29. This exhibit will showcase the early domestication of dogs and their relationship with humans throughout the years. Viewers will also be able to learn about the role that dogs play in the service industry.
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Christmas in College Station returns for 2022 holiday season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Visit College Station and Santa's Wonderland have partnered to bring Christmas to town with fun family events from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31. The goal of these events is to bring in visitors from around the state and help boost the local economy in College Station. They want to do this by creating fun times and memories for those who visit.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KAGS

Brazos County under burn ban until Jan. 25, 2023

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County officials have signed a burn ban for the county effective as of Tuesday, Oct. 25. The main prohibited action is the burning of combustible material that is outside of an enclosed environment that would normally act to contain these materials. Exceptions to the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Warrant amnesty period returns to Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Fall warrant amnesty period is back in Brazos county as well as in the city of College Station. It started Tuesday, October 18 and will run through Friday, November 4th. According to the city of College Station, the city cleared 75 warrants valued at almost $20,000 last fall.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

City of Bryan hamburger fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 21

BRYAN, Texas — The City of Bryan will be hosting their 16th annual hamburger fundraiser at the Brazos Center on Briarcrest Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. All proceeds from the event will go towards the United Way of the Brazos Valley. Prices for the drive are under $10 per...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

Bryan and College Station local news

 https://www.kagstv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy