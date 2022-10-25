ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Sal Palatiere
1d ago

Taxpayer funded financial albatross if this project gets traction.Boosters will think of success the first several years, taxpayers on the hook the remaining 50 years, not including state retirement and health benefit guarantees.

KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peak at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Transportation Today News

Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project

On Oct. 19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. joined other state and transportation officials to celebrate the groundbreaking of Loop 1604 North Expansion in San Antonio. Part of the state’s Texas Clear Lanes Initiative, the $148 million project is designed to increase mobility, reduce congestion and enhance […] The post Texas breaks ground on I-10 interchange expansion project appeared first on Transportation Today.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reform Austin

Abbott Softens Stance on Casino Gambling

Since 2015, Governor Greg Abbott has been staunchly against any expansion of gambling in the state of Texas. Just weeks before facing re-election, he has softened his stance just a bit. “We don’t want slot machines at every corner store, we don’t want Texans to be losing money that they...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Battleship Texas ready for U.S. Navy visitors

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander Naval Service Training Command will visit the iconic Battleship Texas as part of Navy Week Houston activities October 24-30. The U.S. Navy will deploy to Houston for the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016. For...
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats

AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
TEXAS STATE
marketplace.org

Texas taxpayers shell out millions to defend redistricting maps

As voting gets underway for this year’s midterms, some Texans are casting ballots in new voting districts as a result of redistricting following the 2020 census. The Texas legislature, now controlled by Republicans, approved new redistricting maps. Civil rights groups say the maps violate federal law by diluting the voting power of minorities, who tend to back Democrats. The state is now spending millions to defend itself in lawsuits that challenge the new maps.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Election monitors to watch…the election monitors (Oct. 25, 2022)

On Tuesday’s show: Harris County and Houston officials have sent a letter to the Department of Justice requesting federal election monitors observe the election monitors whom the Texas Secretary of State and Texas Attorney General offices are sending to the county. We discuss what this means for this year’s midterm elections now that early voting is underway.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Should Lauren Davis Even Be on the Ballot?

I’m going to back into this story a bit. I’ll get to why I think GOP candidate Lauren Davis was living in Puerto Rico when she should have been living in Texas if she wanted to run for the top spot on the Dallas County Commissioners Court. But you need to know two things first.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Laments Inability to Restrict Guns

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot recently had much to say about guns and gun rights in an interview with The Washington Post’s criminal justice reporter Tom Jackman. On the topic, Jackman began with, “Let’s talk about guns,” asking Creuzot what he believed needed to be done in the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
ProPublica

Greg Abbott’s Executive Power Play

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has consolidated power like none before him, at times circumventing the GOP-controlled Legislature and overriding local officials. A flurry of executive measures has solidified his base and raised his national profile.
TEXAS STATE

