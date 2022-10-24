Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Father of dead infant out on bond, investigators say toxicology reports pending
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The biological father of an infant that was found dead after he allegedly made threats is out on bond. Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins was released from jail on a $20,000 surety bond Wednesday. Dawkins was arrested Monday after investigators said he made...
Person who cut ankle monitor in Spartanburg Co. in custody
A person who cut off their home detention ankle monitor was taken into custody after a search Thursday afternoon in Spartanburg County neighborhood.
WYFF4.com
Man charged after shooting, killing man outside South Carolina business, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed another man outside a Greenville County business, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened about 3:30 on Oct. 5 outside the 2 Door Lounge on Piedmont Highway near Shackleford Road. The...
Reward increased to $40K for information leading to arrest of suspects in 2021 Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the murder of a 46-year-old man found shot to death in southwest Charlotte last year has been raised to $40,000, according to authorities. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:54 on Oct. 9, 2021, at 10800 […]
Authorities arrest South Carolina woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in March; charges unclear
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate woman who was “viciously” attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, Kyleen Waltman, 38, was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday. Woman loses both arms following “vicious dog attack” in Abbeville Co. 7NEWS […]
Student found unconscious after several exposed to unknown chemical on South Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
The incident happened on an Indian Land High School bus around 5:00 p.m.
Inmate that escaped Upstate jail apprehended in North Carolina
The inmate that escaped an Upstate jail earlier this week, has now been apprehended. As we previously reported, Shoemaker escaped from the Cherokee County Detention Center, Monday night.
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
Suspect in shooting outside Gastonia convenience store sought
A suspect in a weekend shooting outside of a convenience store in Gastonia is being sought, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man arrested with more than 29 grams of crystal meth
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say a man has been arrested after finding more than 29 grams of crystal meth and a weapon during a traffic stop. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office say, Cody Sherman is now facing charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine.
country1037fm.com
An Inmate in South Carolina Used Toilet Paper To Escape From Jail
Authorities in Cherokee County, South Carolina are looking for an escaped inmate who used toilet paper to get away. His name is Joshua Shoemaker and he recently escaped from lockup in the South Carolina jail using the flimsiest of substances. He reportedly stuffed the toilet paper into a door jam....
Search is on for inmate that escaped an Upstate jail
The search is on for an inmate who escaped an Upstate jail. Rob Jones has more on that story. Authorities say, 25 year old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center sometime around 10 PM, Monday night.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman who lost both her arms in a dog mauling facing drug trafficking charge
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina woman who lost her arms after being attacked by dogs in Abbeville County has been released on bond following a drug charge. Kyleen Waltman, 39, was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center this week, according to Capt. Matthew Graham, with the sheriff's office.
Dozens arrested as part of “Operation SC Sweep” for parole or probation violations
Dozens in the Upstate were arrested as part of "Operation SC Sweep," a statewide effort to take people into custody who have violated the terms of their parole or probation.
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
WIS-TV
Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A six-month-old baby is dead, and the father is now in jail but has not been charged with the child’s death. 38-year-old Colie Dawkins was arrested earlier this morning and charged with unlawful conduct to a child. Investigators say they received a call around midnight from the mother of the six-month-old about a domestic dispute with the father in the prosperity area of Newberry County.
Guns, drugs seized in east Charlotte crash involving stolen vehicle
Three guns and cocaine were seized following a collision that involved a stolen vehicle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.
South Carolina woman scammed out of $93,000 by pretend high school classmate
An Upstate woman lost $93,000 to a scammer pretending to be her high school classmate.
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens County, coroner says
KINARDS, S.C. — A woman died Thursday morning in a crash in Laurens County, according to the coroner. The coroner said the crash happened about 7 a.m. on Highway 560 in Kinards. Megan Elizabeth Kirby, of Mountville, South Carolina, died at the scene from blunt force trauma, the coroner...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed west Charlotte 7-Eleven
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify a man who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store in west Charlotte. The robbery happened Sunday, Sept. 25 around 12:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1824 Freedom Drive. “We had a suspect enter the business, point...
