Spartanburg County, SC

WBTW News13

Authorities arrest South Carolina woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in March; charges unclear

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate woman who was “viciously” attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, Kyleen Waltman, 38, was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing on Wednesday. Woman loses both arms following “vicious dog attack” in Abbeville Co. 7NEWS […]
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man arrested with more than 29 grams of crystal meth

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies say a man has been arrested after finding more than 29 grams of crystal meth and a weapon during a traffic stop. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office say, Cody Sherman is now facing charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
country1037fm.com

An Inmate in South Carolina Used Toilet Paper To Escape From Jail

Authorities in Cherokee County, South Carolina are looking for an escaped inmate who used toilet paper to get away. His name is Joshua Shoemaker and he recently escaped from lockup in the South Carolina jail using the flimsiest of substances. He reportedly stuffed the toilet paper into a door jam....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Search is on for inmate that escaped an Upstate jail

The search is on for an inmate who escaped an Upstate jail. Rob Jones has more on that story. Authorities say, 25 year old Joshua Lee Shoemaker escaped the Cherokee County Detention Center sometime around 10 PM, Monday night.
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Father arrested in Newberry County, child dead after threats

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A six-month-old baby is dead, and the father is now in jail but has not been charged with the child’s death. 38-year-old Colie Dawkins was arrested earlier this morning and charged with unlawful conduct to a child. Investigators say they received a call around midnight from the mother of the six-month-old about a domestic dispute with the father in the prosperity area of Newberry County.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

