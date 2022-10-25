NEW YORK - As Election Day approaches, a nonprofit nursing home in Washington Heights is making sure its voters' voices are heard.The Isabella Center provides a healing home for hundreds of New Yorkers, abuzz about elections."It's very important because the economy is very bad," said Carmen Rodriguez. "Also, security."Rodriguez said her neighbors share her fears hearing news about rising crime."They're concerned about their family who are outside, and they don't feel good when they take the train," Rodriguez said. "They don't feel good on the street. They feel scared that something might happen to them."With more than 700 votes up...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO