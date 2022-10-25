Read full article on original website
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languagesRickyManhattan, NY
New Jersey Globe
Palisades Park councilman bolts Democrats, joins GOP
A Democratic councilman in Palisades Park is switching parties in protest of the treatment of Republican Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Stephanie Jang by the local party boss, borough administrator David Lorenzo. The switch of Jae K. Park still leaves the borough council with a 4-2 Democratic majority, but gives the...
As Election Day nears, candidates net endorsements from S.I. officials, unions and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island congressional candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), New York State Assembly Mid-Island candidates Sam Pirozzolo and Vincent Argenziano, and New York City Civil Court candidate Mary Kavanagh have recently secured the support of unions, advocacy groups and Staten Island elected officials. Both...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul gives herself good marks for debate performance
One day after the likely one-and-only debate for governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul was out on the campaign trail in Brooklyn with other lawmakers. With days left until early voting, she reflected on her performance — giving herself a high rating. When it came to grading herself on how she...
cityandstateny.com
Wait – did Hochul just say she wants to lift the NYC charter school cap?
For apparently the first time since becoming governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul publicly said she was in favor of lifting the limit currently restricting the number of charter schools allowed in New York City during Tuesday night’s long-awaited NY1 gubernatorial debate. “Should the cap on charter schools in New York...
rocklanddaily.com
Governor Hochul Visits Rockland to Garner Votes From Chassidic Leaders
Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit to Rockland County on Sunday, October 23, meeting with several leaders of prominent Chassidic sects at key locations throughout the county in a final-hour bid to win votes before the November 8 election. One meeting took place at the Community Outreach Center and included...
Prosecutor: Campaign worker offered to complete mail-in ballots in exchange for gift cards
A campaign worker was arrested in Perth Amboy for election fraud, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Facing acute housing shortage, Adams looks to a policy change
The mayor wants to eliminate costly and time-consuming environmental reviews for many rezonings.
Number of homeless students in NYC schools rises even as enrollment drops, 1 in 10 students homeless
The number of homeless children in the New York City school system increased over the course of the last school year even as enrollment dropped at public schools, data released on Wednesday by the non-profit Advocates for Children.
NEW YORK -- New York City sanitation workers who were fired for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be reinstated and given back pay, a state judge ruled in a decision released Tuesday.
New York City moms, angered by failed Democrat dogma, fuel Zeldin surge in state governor's race
GOP challenger Lee Zeldin is surging in the polls in his effort to unseat New York Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul. Motivated "Moms for Zeldin" appear to be leading the effort.
Washington Heights nursing home residents eager for election
NEW YORK - As Election Day approaches, a nonprofit nursing home in Washington Heights is making sure its voters' voices are heard.The Isabella Center provides a healing home for hundreds of New Yorkers, abuzz about elections."It's very important because the economy is very bad," said Carmen Rodriguez. "Also, security."Rodriguez said her neighbors share her fears hearing news about rising crime."They're concerned about their family who are outside, and they don't feel good when they take the train," Rodriguez said. "They don't feel good on the street. They feel scared that something might happen to them."With more than 700 votes up...
13 WHAM
Gov. Hochul receives flu shot, asks New Yorkers to not wait
Governor Kathy Hochul receives her seasonal flu shot and announces steps the NYS Department of Health is taking to raise awareness of and protect New Yorkers against respiratory virus infections that are spreading this fall and expected to continue through the winter. (Governor Kathy Hochul/Flikr) Gov. Kathy Hochul was in...
Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis
In a now-familiar routine, City Hall abruptly announced the implementation of a new sanctuary shelter for asylum-seeking families — this time at Hell’s Kitchen’s Washington Jefferson Hotel. The move sent local social services into overdrive to manage the ongoing influx of new residents without advance notice, and the state’s gubernatorial candidates squared off over solutions. […] The post Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis appeared first on W42ST.
NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
NYPD oversight agency inaugurates new rules that expand power to investigate cops
New rules for the Civilian Complaint Review Board, the watchdog tasked with overseeing the NYPD, give the agency more power to investigate police.
NY1
Could a Republican ever run New York again?
It has been more than 15 years since a Republican governor has been at the helm in Albany. Rep. Lee Zeldin is hoping to change that by ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul. But the state has been growing more blue in recent years and the math does not favor red. Pat Kiernan speaks with his colleagues about whether this is the time for a Republican victory. If not, will the party ever win statewide elections again?
Judge orders NYC to reinstate workers fired for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
The city says it appealed the ruling and the mandate remains in effect.
uticaphoenix.net
State: Gov. Hochul Announces $28M to Combat Gun Violence
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of $28 million to assist seven cities – Albany, Buffalo, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers – combat gun violence across the state. This funding is being made available through Project RISE – Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower – to provide community-based organizations in each city up to $2 million to implement, expand and improve programs and services that increase opportunity for youth and families, empower neighborhoods disproportionately affected by gun violence and improve public safety. Additionally, $2 million in capital funding is being made available in each city to support these violence prevention services and safer neighborhoods.
Mayor Adams makes case to better protect NYC after the Superstorm Sandy catastrophe
Mayor Adams says the Brooklyn Bridge-Montgomery Coastal Resilience Project is part of an entirely new class of infrastructure to protect New York City.
New York State judge reinstates fired sanitation workers who did not comply with New York City's vaccination mandate
A New York State judge reinstated 16 fired sanitation workers who did not comply with New York City's vaccination mandate issued in October 2021, deciding they should also get back pay.
