Bronx, NY

New Jersey Globe

Palisades Park councilman bolts Democrats, joins GOP

A Democratic councilman in Palisades Park is switching parties in protest of the treatment of Republican Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Stephanie Jang by the local party boss, borough administrator David Lorenzo. The switch of Jae K. Park still leaves the borough council with a 4-2 Democratic majority, but gives the...
PALISADES PARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

As Election Day nears, candidates net endorsements from S.I. officials, unions and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island congressional candidates Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn), New York State Assembly Mid-Island candidates Sam Pirozzolo and Vincent Argenziano, and New York City Civil Court candidate Mary Kavanagh have recently secured the support of unions, advocacy groups and Staten Island elected officials. Both...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul gives herself good marks for debate performance

One day after the likely one-and-only debate for governor, Gov. Kathy Hochul was out on the campaign trail in Brooklyn with other lawmakers. With days left until early voting, she reflected on her performance — giving herself a high rating. When it came to grading herself on how she...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Washington Heights nursing home residents eager for election

NEW YORK - As Election Day approaches, a nonprofit nursing home in Washington Heights is making sure its voters' voices are heard.The Isabella Center provides a healing home for hundreds of New Yorkers, abuzz about elections."It's very important because the economy is very bad," said Carmen Rodriguez. "Also, security."Rodriguez said her neighbors share her fears hearing news about rising crime."They're concerned about their family who are outside, and they don't feel good when they take the train," Rodriguez said. "They don't feel good on the street. They feel scared that something might happen to them."With more than 700 votes up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13 WHAM

Gov. Hochul receives flu shot, asks New Yorkers to not wait

Governor Kathy Hochul receives her seasonal flu shot and announces steps the NYS Department of Health is taking to raise awareness of and protect New Yorkers against respiratory virus infections that are spreading this fall and expected to continue through the winter. (Governor Kathy Hochul/Flikr) Gov. Kathy Hochul was in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis

In a now-familiar routine, City Hall abruptly announced the implementation of a new sanctuary shelter for asylum-seeking families — this time at Hell’s Kitchen’s Washington Jefferson Hotel. The move sent local social services into overdrive to manage the ongoing influx of new residents without advance notice, and the state’s gubernatorial candidates squared off over solutions.  […] The post Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY 11: The battle for Staten Island and South Brooklyn

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — PIX 11 has been traveling the tri-state looking at the closest Congressional races that will decide the balance of power in the House of Representatives come to Election Day. Political reporter Henry Rosoff has traveled more than 600 miles to examine these races, but for his final report, he stayed in the […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NY1

Could a Republican ever run New York again?

It has been more than 15 years since a Republican governor has been at the helm in Albany. Rep. Lee Zeldin is hoping to change that by ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul. But the state has been growing more blue in recent years and the math does not favor red. Pat Kiernan speaks with his colleagues about whether this is the time for a Republican victory. If not, will the party ever win statewide elections again?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

State: Gov. Hochul Announces $28M to Combat Gun Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the availability of $28 million to assist seven cities – Albany, Buffalo, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers – combat gun violence across the state. This funding is being made available through Project RISE – Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower – to provide community-based organizations in each city up to $2 million to implement, expand and improve programs and services that increase opportunity for youth and families, empower neighborhoods disproportionately affected by gun violence and improve public safety. Additionally, $2 million in capital funding is being made available in each city to support these violence prevention services and safer neighborhoods.
SYRACUSE, NY

