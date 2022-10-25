ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
Larry Brown Sports

Report sheds light on why Matt Ryan was benched

The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In the column, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Reggie Wayne's Old Comment On Matt Ryan Goes Viral

Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne was excited about the team's acquisition of Matt Ryan during the 2022 offseason. In fact, Wayne paid Ryan the ultimate compliment back in May when he compared him to franchise great Peyton Manning. "It almost makes me want to throw up, he reminds...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make stunning Matt Ryan decision

The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This would be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Shocked By NFL Quarterback Benching News

The Indianapolis Colts are benching veteran starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Indianapolis announced on Monday that the team is moving forward with Sam Ehlinger at the starting quarterback position. Ryan, who landed in Indianapolis following a lengthy career in Atlanta, has not worked out for the Colts like they thought he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game

With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News

The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon.  The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens.  Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
DALLAS, TX

