Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele
Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
Report sheds light on why Matt Ryan was benched
The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In the column, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
ESPN
Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way
INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is finally getting the shot he's been waiting for with the Indianapolis Colts.
247Sports
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Trade Rumor Swirling This Monday
Could a veteran quarterback be on the move ahead of the NFL's trade deadline? On Monday Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Matt Ryan is heading to the bench. He threw two picks in a loss to the Titans on Sunday. It's a pretty stunning development. Indianapolis replaced Carson Wentz with ...
Reggie Wayne's Old Comment On Matt Ryan Goes Viral
Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne was excited about the team's acquisition of Matt Ryan during the 2022 offseason. In fact, Wayne paid Ryan the ultimate compliment back in May when he compared him to franchise great Peyton Manning. "It almost makes me want to throw up, he reminds...
Colts make stunning Matt Ryan decision
The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This would be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
Kirk Herbstreit Shocked By NFL Quarterback Benching News
The Indianapolis Colts are benching veteran starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Indianapolis announced on Monday that the team is moving forward with Sam Ehlinger at the starting quarterback position. Ryan, who landed in Indianapolis following a lengthy career in Atlanta, has not worked out for the Colts like they thought he...
LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Daughter’s Custom Patrick Mahomes Jacket During 49ers Game
Turning heads with her adorableness, Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, was seen rocking a sweet jacket dedicated to her NFL star father during the Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday (October 23rd). While sharing some Game Day snapshots, Patrick Mahomes’ wife showed off her daughter’s super...
NFL Insider: Dallas Cowboys expected to sign Kendall Sheffield to shore up secondary
After cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday during the Cowboys’ 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions, Dallas is reportedly signing free-agent corner Kendall Sheffield. Sheffield would join the practice squad, according to Ian Rapoport, but he could potentially help shore up the secondary. The former Ohio...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NFL Star Likely To Be Traded If Team Loses Next Game
With the trade deadline just a week away, the Denver Broncos may decide to move on from Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Chubb, a former first-round pick out...
ESPN
The legend of Cowboys' Emmitt Smith's NFL rushing record and why it might never be broken
FRISCO, Texas -- Emmitt Smith swears he wasn't going through a midlife crisis last month. "I've been wanting to get a tattoo for many years," the 53-year-old said. "It's just been weird in my head, 'Go ahead, do it. Go ahead." And so, on a September trip to Las Vegas,...
thecomeback.com
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News
The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens. Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
