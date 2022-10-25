Nixa finishes strong in district semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school playoff volleyball Monday night.

Class 5 District 6, 28 match winner Nixa taking on 26 match winner Republic.

And the two split the first two sets, Republic’s Alaina Norman with the kill from the net it’s 2-2 in the third set.

Nixa puts a run together, Norah Clark with the change of pace at the net, it’s 5-2 Eagles.

Check out this action, Nixa’s Amelia White with the first save, then another save by Jewell Bray.

Republic answers with a strong shot, but a great dig by Nixa’s Paige Pearcy.

And then Nixa teams up with the block at the net.

Nixa wins the point and the last two sets.

And Nixa advances to the district championship match with a 3 sets to one win.

