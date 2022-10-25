ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa finishes strong in district semifinals

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school playoff volleyball Monday night.

Class 5 District 6, 28 match winner Nixa taking on 26 match winner Republic.

And the two split the first two sets, Republic’s Alaina Norman with the kill from the net it’s 2-2 in the third set.

Nixa puts a run together, Norah Clark with the change of pace at the net, it’s 5-2 Eagles.

Check out this action, Nixa’s Amelia White with the first save, then another save by Jewell Bray.

Republic answers with a strong shot, but a great dig by Nixa’s Paige Pearcy.

And then Nixa teams up with the block at the net.

Nixa wins the point and the last two sets.

And Nixa advances to the district championship match with a 3 sets to one win.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

KOLR10 News

Evangel seniors prep for last home game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor will be on the home gray turf Saturday in Nixa when they host Mid-America Nazarene. It’ll be the last home game of the season, and it’s also Homecoming. 5-2 Evangel will take on a 6-2 Pioneers team. Evangel, Mid-Am and Benedictine are all 2-0 in the South division of the Heart […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fair Grove survives Eldo, takes district

FAIR GROVE, Mo–Girls playoff volleyball Tuesday night, 28 match winner Fair Grove hosting 27 match winner El Dorado Springs. This is the Class 2 District 12 championship match. And this was tight the whole way, first set, Fair Grove’s Kameron Green with the dink at the net it’s a one point game. Fair Grove pulls […]
FAIR GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

A new Lady Bear era

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — When the Missouri State Lady Bears take the court next week for their first exhibition, they will do so with a mixture of new and familiar faces. “They are more than just my teammates, they are my best friends, my sisters,” Lady Bears guard Sydney Wilson said. “I’m excited to do one […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Terry Mansfield

Safest Springfield, MO Neighborhoods

Springfield, Missouri, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Many areas are known for being safe and family-friendly. Hammons Field, Springfield, MO. The home of the Springfield Cardinals minor league baseball team.By Kansas City District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Flickr, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Askinosie Foundation, Drury to relaunch Chocolate University business trip

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — After two years, The Askinosie Foundation and Drury University are relaunching its Chocolate University business trip for southwest Missouri high school students. Chocolate University completed six trips with over 80 students since 2008. According to an Askinosie Foundation newsletter, the experience is tailored to teach lessons in “entrepreneurship, problem-solving, through innovation, craft […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
a-z-animals.com

9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri

Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Athlete of the week: Marlee Edgeman

This week’s athlete of the week (10/24) is Marlee Edgeman from Marshfield High School. Edgeman is a junior on the Blue Jays girls’ golf team. This time last year she won the school’s first individual state championship in golf. Well, now she won the second. Through brutal conditions at Silo Ridge for the class 2 […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Local school districts stress taking school threats seriously

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Following the St. Louis school shooting, local school districts remain on high alert for any threats. Just last week, Hollister School District officials were informed of a potential school shooting threat.  “Our administration started getting some texts and emails and phone calls from people with some screenshots of something that had been […]
HOLLISTER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort

Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
BRANSON, MO
FOX2Now

History of “The Spree Killer” from Joplin, Missouri

KSNF/KODE — There is a lot of speculation on what influences the actions of those who kill for the thrill or go on murder sprees. From strained relationships with mothers, societal rejection, lust, fear, or something inherently psychological and lacking in empathy — whatever it is, it seems complicated more often than not.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Ozark Police Department asks voters to approve Use Tax

OZARK, Mo. – On November 8, voters in Christian County will decide whether or not to approve a Use Tax dedicated to public safety. “The use tax is going to be collected by the vendor that’s out of state and it’s on online purchases only,” Mayor Bradley Jackson said. “So if you shop inside the […]
OZARK, MO
Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

