INTERVIEW: A partnership between manufacturers and educators
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday night, the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturers Alliance will hold its 11th annual awards program in Green Bay. Awards will be given for excellence in manufacturing and to the best education partnerships in K-12 schools. It’s a special night for a very important part of our...
Girl Scouts are closing Door County, Kaukauna campsites, Green Bay office
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are closing campsites and offices across Wisconsin, including in our corner of the state. The reason? Fewer and fewer girls are participating in the scouting program each year. The Girl Scouts will be closing three camps in...
Green Bay residents given opportunity to vote on Pamperin Park’s new playground design
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pamperin Park’s playground is over 25 years old, and the city of Green Bay has decided it’s time to make a change as community members had the opportunity to vote on the new playground design. The event, hosted at the Pamperin Park...
Middle School Curriculum Changes Dominate Emotional SASD Board Meeting
A meeting discussing changes to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Health and Human Development curriculum became emotional on Tuesday night as the public…and school board members…spent more than two hours questioning and opining upon three changes to the 7-10 day unit in health classes. Public...
GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels rallies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Thirteen days from Election Day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallied with Wisconsin's Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels in Waukesha and Green Bay. Youngkin, who flipped the Virginia governor's mansion in a notable victory for Republicans last year, is now on the campaign trail in key...
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, “Perception has become Reality!”. “People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on...
Oshkosh: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin: If you’re planning a visit to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, you’ll be pleased to discover that the city’s waterfront setting is one of its biggest draws. Near Lake Winnebago, the Fox River, and Lake Butte des Morts, this picturesque city offers a variety of waterfront activities.
SASD Proposal Concerning Transgender Content in Middle School Curriculum Sparks Call to Action Tonight
A proposal to consider an addendum to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Human Growth and Development curriculum has prompted a call to action at tonight’s Board of Education meeting. The center of interest is the planned 10-minute discussion on amending the middle school curriculum reportedly concerning transgender issues.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Oshkosh North grad Blake Marquardt gets chance with Wisconsin Herd
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Bucks G-League team Wisconsin Herd began training camp practices this week and an Oshkosh native is getting a chance to play in his backyard. Oshkosh North grad Blake Marquardt advanced in the local tryout to join the team. He spent the last few years playing...
Barnes, Toney campaign in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just 15 days until the election, two candidates for statewide offices were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday. Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, traveled to Green Bay to launch his “Win for Wisconsin Tour” and address some of the negative campaign ads between him and incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
Investigation underway following incident at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Law enforcement is investigating an incident at the Green Bay Correctional Institution that resulted in an assault. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, the assault happened on October 21 and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two inmates were attacked.
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away
Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
Fond du Lac man charged with double voting in 2020 election
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County’s District Attorney has announced charges against a man accused of “double voting” in the November 2020 election. Edward A. Malnar has been charged with Felony Election Fraud and Obstructing an Officer for allegedly voting twice on Nov. 3, 2020.
Greater Green Bay YMCA Announces Grand Openings of East Side & West Side Wellness Centers
The Greater Green Bay YMCA is inviting everyone to attend the Ribbon Cutting ceremonies at both the East Side and West Side YMCA Wellness Centers:. East Side Wellness Center: Tuesday, November 1st, 4:30pm. Once the ribbons have been cut, the next item on your calendar should be the Open House...
