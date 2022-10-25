ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: A partnership between manufacturers and educators

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday night, the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturers Alliance will hold its 11th annual awards program in Green Bay. Awards will be given for excellence in manufacturing and to the best education partnerships in K-12 schools. It’s a special night for a very important part of our...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Girl Scouts are closing Door County, Kaukauna campsites, Green Bay office

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are closing campsites and offices across Wisconsin, including in our corner of the state. The reason? Fewer and fewer girls are participating in the scouting program each year. The Girl Scouts will be closing three camps in...
GREEN BAY, WI
whbl.com

Middle School Curriculum Changes Dominate Emotional SASD Board Meeting

A meeting discussing changes to the Sheboygan Area School District’s Middle School Health and Human Development curriculum became emotional on Tuesday night as the public…and school board members…spent more than two hours questioning and opining upon three changes to the 7-10 day unit in health classes. Public...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin

Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
OSHKOSH, WI
nomadlawyer.org

Oshkosh: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Places To Visit In Oshkosh, Wisconsin: If you’re planning a visit to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, you’ll be pleased to discover that the city’s waterfront setting is one of its biggest draws. Near Lake Winnebago, the Fox River, and Lake Butte des Morts, this picturesque city offers a variety of waterfront activities.
OSHKOSH, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh North grad Blake Marquardt gets chance with Wisconsin Herd

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Bucks G-League team Wisconsin Herd began training camp practices this week and an Oshkosh native is getting a chance to play in his backyard. Oshkosh North grad Blake Marquardt advanced in the local tryout to join the team. He spent the last few years playing...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Barnes, Toney campaign in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just 15 days until the election, two candidates for statewide offices were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday. Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, traveled to Green Bay to launch his “Win for Wisconsin Tour” and address some of the negative campaign ads between him and incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
WISCONSIN STATE
B105

Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin

There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away

Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac man charged with double voting in 2020 election

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac County’s District Attorney has announced charges against a man accused of “double voting” in the November 2020 election. Edward A. Malnar has been charged with Felony Election Fraud and Obstructing an Officer for allegedly voting twice on Nov. 3, 2020.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

