WAPT
Police work to identify gunmen involved in shootout that triggered school lockdown
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for the gunmen involved in aTuesday shootout that triggered a lockdown at Provine High School. "I'm just sorry that the students had to go through that, you know? Because it was unnecessary," Regina Jennings, who lives near the school, said. Jennings graduated...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate two separate shootings reported less than an hour apart
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were investigating two separate shootings Wednesday that were reported within an hour of each other. The first shooting was reported at the Laxmi convenience store on University Boulevard, near Evergreen Street, at about 1:15 p.m. Police said Derrick Fields was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after he was shot several times. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Fields underwent surgery.
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
WLBT
Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
WLBT
Baskin-Robbins employees hide in freezer after cop impersonator threatens teen girl
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man pretending to be a cop threatened a teen girl at a Baskin-Robbins location in Flowood, resulting in several of her fellow co-workers hiding in the freezer as she called for help. According to one of the employees, who spoke with WLBT, a man who...
One dead after shooting in LeFlore County, 2 arrested
LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting that took place in LeFlore County Tuesday, Oct. 25 morning. According to Sheriff Rodney Derryberry with the LeFlore Co. Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place outside Shady Point on Calhoun Rd. Latham Road South. Officials say the...
1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting
LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
WLBT
Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working...
WAPT
JPD investigates 2 homicides Sunday and 2 on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four homicides that were reported over two days. A man, later identified as Kajarvis Amos, was driven to the University of Mississippi Medical Center at about 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, where he died. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release that a vehicle was recovered in the 200 block of Parcel Drive that is connected to the shooting.
3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
Canton woman pleads guilty to mail theft
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail. Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds […]
Crews respond to deadly house fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Investigators are on the scene of a deadly house fire in Jackson. Jackson Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon has confirmed a body was found inside of the mobile home on South Drive. Armon also said the victim could not be identified by gender because they were heavily burned. A coroner arrived […]
breezynews.com
WANTED: Kevin Dueitt – Contact Attala County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Dueitt of West is wanted by the Attala County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic violence protection order. If you see Kevin Dueitt or know his whereabouts, contact Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.
WLBT
1 woman, 3 men killed over course of two days, bringing Jackson’s homicide count to 115
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One woman and three men were killed over the span of two days, according to a Jackson Police Department media release on Tuesday. The first homicide was reported on Sunday at 4:49 a.m. when Kajarvis Amos was taken to UMMC for reasons unlisted in the media release. Amos would later die at the hospital.
WLBT
Madison man convicted after attacking father-in-law with baseball bat
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison man is convicted of aggravated assault for hitting his father-in-law in the head with a baseball bat. John Garran Saxton, 33, faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars. A fight broke out on August 24, 2021. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded...
WLBT
No water pressure in some areas while residents are asked to conserve
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor says an influx of visitors created challenges for the city’s water system last weekend. That caused some areas in south Jackson to experience low water pressure. Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is now asking residents to conserve water. Some residents on Decelle Street in...
kicks96news.com
Gun Conviction Sends Philly Man to Prison
A Philadelphia, Mississippi man was sentenced to 222 months in prison for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. James Nelson Peeples, Jr., 37, was...
WLBT
Court records reveal new details about commissioner’s alleged involvement in Hinds Co. election grant scheme
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new trial date has been set for Toni Johnson, the Hinds County District 2 election commissioner tied to an election grant embezzlement scheme. Justice Jess Dickinson set the trial for 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, at the Hinds County Courthouse. The decision comes weeks after...
WLBT
Hinds Co. juvenile justice center no longer under federal court order, officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than a decade after it was put in place, a federal court order governing Hinds County’s juvenile justice center is being lifted. On October 13, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel P. Jordan agreed to terminate the consent decree governing the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center without prejudice.
WLBT
Provine High School senior killed in car wreck days before birthday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A senior at Provine High School died in a car wreck in Jackson just days before her birthday. It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Terry Road and Dona Streets. Shamerria Smith, 18, was killed after a Ford Explorer hit her Nissan Altima, JPD says.
