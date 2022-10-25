Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes Battle Damage With Sero
My Hero Academia might focus on heroes including Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki, along with villains such as Shigaraki and All For One, but there are countless young heroes fighting the good fight. One such is hero the cellophane crime-fighter known as Sero, with one cosplayer imagining a battle-damaged iteration of the character as the Final Arc unfurls in the manga's pages and the Paranormal Liberation War takes place in the anime adaptation's sixth season.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Boruto Cosplay Shows Off Naruto's Baryon Mode Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations really brought Naruto Uzumaki to his strongest point in the franchise to date, and one awesome cosplay is really tapping into the power of his Baryon Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original manga franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its original anime debut, and it's been a great way to look back and see just how much has happened to its central star over the course of its run. Debuting all sorts of power ups and new forms through his fights, he actually continued to grow even to the sequel series continuing his story and highlighting his son, Boruto.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Powers Up With Power
Chainsaw Man is now tearing its way through its debut anime season, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight just how awesome Power is! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series was the most anticipated new anime premiere of year overall, and it's hard not to see why now that the series has released its first couple of episodes. Things got off to a quick and explosive start with the introductions of some big heavy hitters fans loved from the manga like Power, who is only going to get more fearsome as the anime continues.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic
Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
msn.com
Terrifying close-up of an ant's face gives horror movie monsters a run for their money
It turns out that zooming in on an ant’s face is an absolute nightmare. A close-up photograph of an ant was sent in as a submission to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition — and the results are freaky. The tight shot of the tiny insect,...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Promo Teases the Manga's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has been out of the spotlight for a hot minute, but it will not be out of sight much longer. Earlier this year, fans were told Yoshihiro Togashi was preparing to resume publishing the manga, and it will hit shelves in a week's time. And now, a new promo has gone live hyping the return of Hunter x Hunter and its ongoing arc.
ComicBook
One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc
One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
ComicBook
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
Elle
Vermithor's Introduction on House of the Dragon Says a Lot About Daemon's Worldview
Before Prince Daemon accepts a marriage proposal from his niece, Princess Rhaenyra, in episode 7 of House of the Dragon, he gifts her a bit of wisdom about Targaryen rule: “If the King isn’t feared, he is powerless.” He continues, “If you are to be a strong queen, you must cultivate love and respect, yes, but your subjects must fear you.”
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Revisits Gon and Killua in New Promo: Watch
Hunter x Hunter is making waves once more, and of course, it is good to see the series back in action. After an extended hiatus, creator Yoshihiro Togashi returned to work earlier this year, and the artist just brought out his first chapter in years. The update comes just before Togashi celebrates his work at a public exhibition, and now, a new PV has been posted featuring the top two stars of Hunter x Hunter.
ComicBook
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Launches Its English Dub at Last: Watch
It's hard to argue that Chainsaw Man has hit the ground floor running with its anime adaptation premiere, and now, fans waiting for the English Dub will wait no longer as the first episode of this iteration has arrived. With three episodes already arriving on Crunchyroll and Hulu thanks to the original Japanese version, the English Dub will be able to catch up quite quickly thanks to its recent arrival. Expanding to an even larger audience thanks to this Dub, Chainsaw Man might be able to take the crown for the best new anime series of 2022.
ComicBook
One Piece Outs Luffy's 'Worst' Future in Clever New Cameo
One Piece has had its fair share of Easter Eggs thanks to creator Eiichiro Oda, with the mangaka spending decades telling the tale following Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates, along with the numerous swashbucklers that populate the Grand Line. Shockingly, Oda seemed to have performed some time traveling magic in the manga's latest chapter as a very different Luffy makes a surprise appearance as the mystery surrounding Dr. Vegapunk begins to take hold in the Final Arc.
Comments / 0