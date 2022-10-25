Falmouth, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

HYANNIS – [HN NOTES & MULLINGS ON THE MATTER] – “I went to a fight the other night, and a volleyball game broke out,” said no one ever!. I think it was Rodney Dangerfield who once joked, “I went to a fight the other night, and a hockey game broke out.” (Pretty funny, especially if you grew up around a skating rink in the 1960s and ’70s. “Old Time Hockey,” “boys being boys,” and all that good stuff…) Because, historically, one expected a certain degree of violence whenever two “old school” teams laced ’em up, to face off over a tiny rubber disc, on a sheet of ice, often without wearing helmets or face masks. Showing off missing teeth and scars from head lacerations, that were sometimes stitched or patched up right there on the bench, was a “thing” in those days. Things that made a “man” out of a feller. It was certainly rugged stuff and we were especially proud of being civilized enough to line up and shake hands when everything was said and done – after all, we weren’t unsophisticated Neanderthals for chrissakes! At least not genetically…

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO