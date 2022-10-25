ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
publicola.com

King County is on Pace for a Record Year of Overdose Deaths

Tricia Howe, who directs an outreach program for drug users at REACH, Evergreen Treatment Services’ homeless outreach program, had firsthand experience of King County’s overdose crisis earlier this summer. In a matter of weeks, there were two overdoses outside REACH’s Belltown office. “One of our case managers...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Polyclinic Seattle silent as its offices don’t answer phones, risking patients’ health

Patients have not been able to get through to staff at the Polyclinic in Seattle for weeks. And it risks jeopardizing the health and wellbeing of its patients. Since at least early October, patients have complained on social media that they cannot reach anyone at the Polyclinic. Some say they’re calling to make necessary appointments for pressing medical issues, while others can’t get through to fulfill overdue prescriptions. Though patient bills are generated on time, some can’t even get through to ask questions about a patient statement.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle Children’s seeing spike in RSV cases

Hospitals across the country, including ones in Western Washington, are dealing with a spike in cases of RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — a common respiratory virus. Seattle Children’s Hospital officials said they are seeing twice as many patients compared to a typical October, and the emergency department is sometimes running at 200% of its designed physical capacity.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Bivalent Boosters: Side Effects, Safety, and More

The new omicron-specific boosters are here, with those as young as five now eligible for the updated shot. But the uptake, even in very vaccinated King County, has been less than ideal. "We have well over 1.5 million or more people that are eligible for the booster, but really, we're...
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle Mama Doc

‘The Ultimate Gift’ | Young Girl Flourishing After Receiving Life-Saving Transplant

After receiving a life-saving liver transplant at Seattle Children’s, 4-year-old Ruby Josephine Mwamba is thriving and living a dramatically different life than she was at this time last year. Ruby was born with biliary atresia, a liver condition that occurs when a baby’s bile ducts do not form normally and are unable drain bile. Bile is the liquid that helps the body break down fats, from the liver. When it doesn’t drain, it can cause scarring of the liver and yellowing of the skin and eyes called jaundice.
SEATTLE, WA
Black Enterprise

Locked Out: Under 5% of Washington’s Cannabis Retailers are Black—They’re Demanding Answers

Only 4% of cannabis retailers in Washington State are Black-owned, according to the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB). Mike Asai, a Black entrepreneur from Seattle, remembers what it was like growing up during the War On Drugs in the late 1980s and early 1990s. “Growing up in Seattle, in the 80s, [if you] just simply had a joint you would get five years in prison,” the co-founder of Emerald City Collective, one of the first medical cannabis retailers in Seattle told King5.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Sea-Tac Airport approves $250 million for major updates

Expect more upgrades at Sea-Tac Airport, with the Port of Seattle commission just approving more than $250 million to advance two key projects. This includes the SEA Gateway Project, a partnership with Alaska Airlines to modernize the 40-year-old ticketing, security, and baggage claim areas in the terminal’s north end.
SEATTLE, WA
travelawaits.com

21 Fantastic Experiences Near Bremerton, Washington

While Bremerton may be better known, there are other places in Kitsap County worth a visit. Kitsap Peninsula is 30 minutes away from Seattle across Puget Sound, but it’s another world. It’s very diverse, both physically and culturally. It’s home to two Native American Tribes, has one town with a Viking heritage, and is a watersports lover’s heaven. This was a complimentary trip, but my opinions are my own.
BREMERTON, WA
foodsafetynews.com

Indian Cuisine restaurant at the center of Salmonella outbreak investigation

Public Health in Washington State’s King County is investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis (caused by Salmonella bacteria) associated with Chili’s South Indian Cuisine in Seattle. The investigation is ongoing. “At this time, we have not identified how Salmonella was spread within the restaurant,” Public Health said. It says...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments

TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

No injuries after small plane goes down in Puyallup field

PUYALLUP, Wash. - A pilot was not injured after crashing a small plane in a field in Puyallup. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a four-seater plane went down in a field near 52nd St E and Pioneer Way E around 1 p.m. Wednesday, near Sterino Farms. Pictures taken by law enforcement show the plane on its back, indicating it may have flipped over on its front after making a hard landing in the field.
PUYALLUP, WA
secretseattle.co

15 Seattle Museums Offering Free Admission Days

Seattle is a beautiful city to explore but it can also get expensive fast. If you’re a student, a parent with young children, or just on a tight budget, there are ways to immerse yourself in the city’s art and culture without spending any money. Most of Seattle’s museums offer free admission days every month. Check them out below!
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Veterinary clinic in Renton marks 22 years of putting pets and community first

Animal Health Care Center provides affordable care for shelters, rescue groups + pet owners. With the rising cost of just about everything these days, some health needs of some pets are being sacrificed as families look for cost-cutting solutions. That makes local, family-orientated businesses like the Animal Health Care Center...
RENTON, WA
KING 5

KING 5

