Anthony Edwards’ brutally honest admission after getting booed during Timberwolves loss to Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves are on high alert after two brutal losses to the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the Wolves have put up some rough performances to start the 2022-23 season. Edwards is holding himself accountable for his struggles to start the...
Phoenix Suns Rejected Miami Heat’s Jae Crowder Trade Offer
The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a 2-1 start this NBA season, but they know that there are moves that have to be made. They are relying heavily on their defense right now, which is sixth in the NBA in defensive rating, and giving up the fifth-fewest points per game. Their offense, however, has been on the opposite side of the spectrum.
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook
Westbrook and Lowry have been rumored to be exchanged after disappointing displays.
Key Points: Kuzma, Porzingis Have Big Nights, Lead Wizards Past Pistons in D.C.
The Washington Wizards earned a 120-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons in D.C. The Wizards Superstar, Bradley Beal was limited to just 21 minutes of playing time due to tightness in his back. He was able to come back and play in the third quarter after missing the whole second quarter. This did not affect the Wizards negatively and they were able to roll to victory.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Doncic’s 37 Points Not Enough in Mavs’ Loss to Pelicans: 5 Big Observations
The Dallas Mavericks got off to a slow start on Tuesday night while the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans were red-hot. DallasBasketball.com lays out five of the biggest observations from Dallas’ 113-111 loss.
Magic Johnson details relationship with LeBron James on 'Club Shay Shay'
"You could be responsible for the greatest franchise in the world." Of all the pitches Magic Johnson had given to players during his time as an executive, owner, coach or prospective teammate, the pitch he delivered to LeBron James still occupies his mind nearly four years later. Johnson detailed his...
Raptors clamp down on Miami, top Heat 98-90 for split
MIAMI (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 24 points, Pascal Siakam added 23 and the Toronto Raptors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 98-90 on Monday night and split their two-game trip to South Florida. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer that put...
Billy Donovan compares Goran Dragic's basketball IQ to Chris Paul
The Chicago Bulls are off to a 3-2 start to the 2022-23 regular season and a lot of that has to do with the play of the bench. Billy Donovan has one of the deepest teams in the league, whose bench unit contains Alex Caruso, Javonte Green, Coby White, Andre Drummond, Derrick Jones Jr., and veteran guard Goran Dragic.
Ohio State holds off Tennessee in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
Only six teams remain unbeaten this season. Week 8 saw some statement wins for some contenders and close shaves for others. Ohio State trounced an Iowa team that couldn't get anything going. Clemson barely kept their edge to stay undefeated, and Oregon blew past UCLA to become the dominant force in the Pac-12. Where does that land them in Klatt's top 10?
Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 10/26/2022
The Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick. The Utah Jazz were supposed to be tanking this season, right? Not so fast. This team certainly looks like a contender for a play-in spot. The Jazz have a new coach, Will Hardy, who is doing an excellent job of deploying personnel and developing the players on his roster. Look at Lauri Markkanen, for example. He never found a groove in Chicago or Cleveland, but Markkanen has thrived for the Jazz in the first few games of the season. He was a legitimately dominant offensive player in Utah’s overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans this past Sunday. He looks far better than he did in his previous NBA seasons. If this is the player Utah will have for the vast majority of the regular season, the Jazz’s upside increases significantly. The same can be said for a few other players on the roster who looked better than they have in the past. Mike Conley is still a solid floor leader for this team, getting everyone organized, and Jordan Clarkson is the fearless shooter-scorer who can catch fire and cause problems for opposing defenses. So what if Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are gone? The Jazz have instantly made themselves a tough team to play. The possibility of winning 40 games does not seem ludicrous at this point.
Jaquez, Campbell hoping to bring home title No. 12 for UCLA
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell spoke during the offseason about unfinished business with the Bruins and how they both wanted to come back for their senior seasons. “He had opportunities, I had opportunities,” Jaquez said Wednesday at Pac-12 media day. “But...
Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic's latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Tuesday night.The Pelicans entered the game missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) and Zion Williamson (hip bruise), as well as a third starter, Herb Jones (hyperextended knee), who is their top defensive player.Available Pelicans responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort in which eight players reached double figures in scoring.That included rookie and first-round pick Dyson Daniels, who scored his first career points on a jump hook...
Anthony Edwards scores 34; Wolves beat Spurs 134-122
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, and reserve guard Jaylen Nowell added 23 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 134-122 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points for Minnesota, which bounced back after a 115-106 loss to San Antonio at home Monday. Jalen McDaniels scored 20 points for the Timberwolves, who hit a season-high 20 3-pointers."I think we got to take a couple punches in the face to realize that we need to come out like that all the time," Edwards said. "That punch that we took versus San Antonio the first...
New York visits Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo's 43-point game
New York Knicks (3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the New York Knicks after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 110-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee finished 33-19 in Eastern Conference action and...
Rockets And Jazz Injury Reports
The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz have announced their injury reports for Wednesday’s game.
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders
Oct 9, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young (99) on the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Jalen Brunson leads Knicks to OT win over Hornets
Jalen Brunson scored six of his 27 points in overtime as the New York Knicks recovered after relinquishing a fourth-quarter
