ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 47

Kevin Stonesifer
2d ago

What’s the disease the article didn’t even mention the name of it in fact it wasn’t even an article it only said that the parents wanted to tell other parents to watch out for misdiagnoses

Reply(8)
21
Jessica Evans Kasecky
2d ago

sad story. I don't see how they want to hold the school responsible for not knowing though. it's a rare medical condition, not an educational issue.

Reply(4)
10
Walter A. Miller Jr
2d ago

Using a sad story to flood one with advertisements. Shame on FOX.

Reply
7
Related
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Respiratory virus in kids becoming more common in Central Illinois

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A respiratory virus impacting infants and young children is hitting earlier and harder than in previous years. Health leaders throughout the country are putting parents on alert for the rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus. Health experts said the respiratory virus is commonly found...
Fox 32 Chicago

Doctors seeing 'unbelievable surge' of pediatric respiratory cases

Health officials are sounding the alarm about the rapid spread of RSV, a respiratory disease. It can be fatal if it's not treated and now at least 33 states, including Illinois and Wisconsin, are reporting a big spike in cases, mostly among children under the age of 5. Dr. Julie Holland, Vice President of Pediatric Primary Care for the Chicagoland Children’s Health Alliance, talks more about it.
ILLINOIS STATE
1049 The Edge

America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois

A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV

A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
WCIA

IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy