cbs2iowa.com
Several eastern Iowa sheriffs endorse proposed gun amendment on Nov. ballot
Six sheriffs on the eastern side of Iowa are endorsing adding a new amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Voters in Iowa will decide if an amendment is added on November 8 that has language similar to the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution. But opponents of the amendment argue it...
Sioux City Journal
Haley: ‘Red wave’ rests on electing ‘badass’ Iowa GOP women
HIAWATHA — Standing behind a large, red campaign bus that reads “Here in Iowa … America still works” next a large photo of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nikki Haley told a crowd of more than 200 GOP supporters that a midterm “red wave” rests on reelecting “badass” Iowa Republican women.
bleedingheartland.com
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
KWQC
Iowa Governor Candidate: Deidre DeJear
(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
cbs2iowa.com
New poll shows Iowans likely to OK amendment adding gun rights to the state constitution
More than half of Iowans surveyed in a new Des Moines Register poll are set to support the new state amendment proposal that would had gun rights to the state's constitution. According to the new poll, 58% of people surveyed say they'll vote for the amendment this election season, while 37% say they'll vote no.
cbs2iowa.com
New IA poll: 61% of Iowans support abortion in all or most cases
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows a majority of Iowans, 61%, believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. 33% say it should be illegal in most or all cases and 6% are not sure. However most Iowans, whether they believe abortion...
cbs2iowa.com
ACT test scores lowest in the U.S. in 30 years
Experts say the pandemic is to blame for such low test scores among high schools this year. In Iowa, the average ACT score was 21.4; 36 is the highest score for the test. But that's not much lower than last year's scores, so the State Board of Education sees this as a win,
cbs2iowa.com
New IA poll: AG Tom Miller ahead of his opponent Brenna Bird by 16 percentage points
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows 49% of Iowans would vote for Iowa AG Tom Miller and 33% would vote for his republican opponent, Brenna Bird. 7% of voters wouldn't vote in this race, 5% of Iowans would vote for someone else and 6% aren't sure. 804 Iowa adults were surveyed and the margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
KCRG.com
Ukraine claims Russia performing secret work at nuclear power plant
Iowa ranked second in the nation when it comes to excessive drinking. New sculpture at Jack Trice Stadium honors namesake. When Cyclone fans head to Jack Trice Stadium this weekend for football, they'll have a new piece of art to check out. Report finds numerous unemployment compensation-related errors in Iowa...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa House District two candidates weigh in on abortion rights after new Iowa poll
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines Register poll shows most Iowans support legal abortion, despite a push by the GOP for major restrictions either through the courts, or possible legislative proposals. Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson and democratic State Senator Liz Mathis, who is running against Hinson in...
iowa.media
VOTE FOR FOOD! ‘Non-partisan’ group offers free food to those who voted at Dubuque event
An organization called “Switching Places Foundation” put together an Oct. 22 event at Comiskey Park in Dubuque. The event featured voting and provided transportation to vote among other activities. “The Switching Places Foundation invites you to our family-friendly event featuring food vendors, product vendors, candy, games, activities, face...
northwestmoinfo.com
Parts of Iowa Lagging Behind in Harvest
(Radio Iowa) The latest USDA crop report shows one part of the state is much closer to finishing up the harvest than others. The report shows the northeast and south-central regions of Iowa both are under 40 percent when it comes to the corn harvest — while 82 percent of the corn is already sitting in bins in northwest Iowa. The overall corn harvest is 59 percent complete — which is one day ahead of last year and eight days ahead of the five-year average. The report says the soybean harvest reached 88 percent complete — which is 11 days ahead of the average.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids School Board appoints interim superintendent Wednesday evening
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids School Boards appointed an interim superintendent Wednesday evening, following the passing of Noreen Bush. Art Sathoff will now act as interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids public schools starting next Tuesday, November 1st. Sathoff will remain in that position until a new superintendent is...
kiow.com
Gun Related Amendment to the Iowa Constitution on the Ballot
Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began last week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
iowapublicradio.org
Report says Iowa corn yield growth will slow because of climate change
A new report projects that climate change will limit corn yield growth throughout Iowa over the next decade and beyond. The Environmental Defense Fund report assembled 20 different climate models to look at the impacts of climate change on yields of corn in Iowa, soybeans in Minnesota and winter wheat in Kansas by 2030 and 2050. The nonprofit environmental advocacy group zoomed in on more localized data, allowing farmers to see what the percentage change of yields in their county could look like with climate change.
cbs2iowa.com
Burn bans remain in place in several counties in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Burn bans remain in place in parts of eastern Iowa, despite rain falling on Monday. The counties included in the burn ban in eastern Iowa are:. Grundy. Delaware. Cedar. Iowa. Due to the dry conditions open burning is prohibited in these counties.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City mobile home residents say Havenpark is still pricing people out
IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — It's been three years, but for Candi Evans and her fellow Havenpark mobile home renters, the only things that have really changed are the seasons. "It's great to have you all here today with the residents because they're fighting to protect...
KCCI.com
Iowa now ranks second in the nation in excessive drinking, according to a new state report
CLIVE, Iowa — Alcohol use is rapidly rising in the Hawkeye State. Sixty percent of those polled in a new statewide survey say they are drinking more since the pandemic. Forty-five percent cite stress as a reason for drinking more. "People come in to drink when they're down, they...
cbs2iowa.com
Fong's Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close on November 5
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Fong's Pizza will be closing it's Cedar Rapids location permanently on November 5th. The restaurant says the reason for the closure is the "uncertain future of the economy." Their lease is up and pizza will stopped being served at the end of...
