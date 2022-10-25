ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL fans were furious after controversial offside ruling wipes away a milestone Phil Kessel goal

By Mary Clarke
In typical NHL fashion, only they could ruin a storybook moment for Phil Kessel.

On Monday, Kessel tied the NHL record for the most consecutive games played when he stepped out onto the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights, tying iron man Keith Yandle for the record at 989 games. Early in the first period against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kessel capped off the milestone moment with his 400th career goal to put the Golden Knights up 1-0. Incredible stuff, right?

Unfortunately, the Maple Leafs challenged the goal for offside and it was called back as the Golden Knights were in the zone just before Reilly Smith carried the puck across the blue line before the tally.

Talk about ruining the moment, Maple Leafs! Kessel wasn’t a fan of the call either after the ruling came down.

While the Golden Knights got back the 1-0 lead a few moments later, talk about a deflating moment for Kessel right there. NHL fans were distraught after Kessel’s milestone goal was called back due to an offside ruling.

