Charlotte, NC

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Report: Coaching uncertainty a reason Deshaun Watson didn't pick Panthers

It's hardly a secret that the Carolina Panthers were one of several teams that struck out on landing star quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this past NFL offseason before Watson waived his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns. For a piece published Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler offered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL World Reacts To Panthers Quarterback News

A day after the Carolina Panthers pulled off a stunning win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced it's sticking with the quarterback who engineered the upset. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the Panthers will start P.J. Walker behind center against the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be without four starters vs. Ravens

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Buccaneers will be without four starters when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night as quarterback Tom Brady tries to avoid three consecutive losses for the first time in 20 years and just the second time in his career. The Bucs will be without left...
TAMPA, FL

