Simpsonville City Council Notes: Plans to develop new food venue advances

Here’s a recap of the Oct. 25 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council:. Council advanced a rezoning request for property located at 210 and 216 N.E. Main St. The applicant, Eric Glasow of GCI Services, plans to develop a food venue called The Yard, which will be similar to Gather GVL or the Freight Yard in Spartanburg.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
my40.tv

Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg city officials give Halloween safety tips

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department held a press conference to discuss Halloween safety tips during upcoming trick-or-treating and other festivities. The press conference took place in front of Spartanburg City Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Major Art Littlejohn was joined by Penny Shaw, program coordinator...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM

FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
SPARTANBURG, SC
gsabusiness.com

Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works

A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

On the Town: 10/27 @ 7AM

SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
spartanburg.com

New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion

If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
SPARTANBURG, SC
hhsrampage.com

The Bridge to Mauldin’s Terabithia

Many of you have heard on the news or have seen the ongoing construction of the new pedestrian bridge as you drive down I-385 through Mauldin. According to the cityofmauldin.org, “Construction is officially underway on the pedestrian bridge in Mauldin that will extend over the six lanes of Interstate 385 near the Bridges Road exit and connect to the new BridgeWay Station development. The bridge project is slated to be completed later this year.” There will be a variety of places to see and go to such as entertainment, offices, apartments, workspaces, and even dining. Since Mauldin, South Carolina is a small city in Greenville and there has never really been “the center of Mauldin,” this new attachment should bring an uprising in population and popularity for Mauldin. Check out cityofmauldin.org to see photos of the property and how it will look when it’s completed.
