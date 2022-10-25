Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX Carolina
No plans to move Greenville County Law Enforcement Center, county leaders say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For two years, plans have been in the works to revitalize what is being called the Gateway District--the area where I-385 ends and downtown Greenville begins. “We want to see restaurants, we want to see retail. We want to see the arena activated. We want...
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Council Notes: Plans to develop new food venue advances
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 25 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council:. Council advanced a rezoning request for property located at 210 and 216 N.E. Main St. The applicant, Eric Glasow of GCI Services, plans to develop a food venue called The Yard, which will be similar to Gather GVL or the Freight Yard in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greeenville city council pushed back a large apartment development in West Greenville called Woven. This was after residents and some council members expressed concerns over the project’s size. As the project makes its way back through the planning commission process for a second time,...
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
my40.tv
Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg city officials give Halloween safety tips
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department held a press conference to discuss Halloween safety tips during upcoming trick-or-treating and other festivities. The press conference took place in front of Spartanburg City Hall at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Major Art Littlejohn was joined by Penny Shaw, program coordinator...
Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg
City Leaders in Spartanburg have decided to close a nighttime homeless shelter.
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council Notes: Multifamily development gains final approval, plus new coffee shop
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 25 meeting of the Greer City Council:. Final Approval: Rezoning requests for more than 3.5 acres. Council gave final approval to connected rezoning requests for more than 3.5 acres at the intersection of Lorla Street Extension and Delgrave Road and less than one acre near Lorla Street Extension and Hampton Road.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Council District 2 candidates breakdown priorities ahead of election day
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — As voters head to the polls in Anderson County, incumbent Democrat Glenn Davis and Republican David Standard are on the ballot for the Anderson County Council District 2. Davis has been on County Council for roughly 16 months. He said one of his priorities is...
FOX Carolina
Recognizing the victims of racial ‘terror lynchings’ in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Between 1877 and 1950 more than 4,400 Blacks were victims of terror lynchings. They were killed by White lynch mobs who historians say resented the end of slavery, Black advancement and equality. South Carolina was one of twelve of the most active states, and in...
WYFF4.com
Anderson County Sheriffs Office launches traffic safety unit, Piedmont community excited
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A new initiative with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make the roads in one upstate community a lot safer. Community members in Piedmont, South Carolina say the city is growing and with that, more and more cars are on the roads. This has people getting more and more worried about traffic concerns.
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 10/27 @ 8AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
Upstate firefighters say house fires are worsening from new construction materials
Fire departments are busiest in the colder months and as that time of year is approaching here in the Upstate, local firefighters said house fires are getting more dangerous and more common.
gsabusiness.com
Developer acquires Gaffney site with $30M plan in the works
A New York-based real estate developer has acquired a 36-acre industrial site in Gaffney, and has a $30 million plan to develop the parcel. Treeline, owner and investor in office, multi-family, and industrial properties, announced its plan Tuesday for an approximately 300,000-square-foot Class A industrial facility to be developed on the site, according to a press release.
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 10/27 @ 7AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
Non-profit to break ground on housing for homeless adults with disabilities
A new development may be the solution for adults experiencing chronic homelessness with mental or physical disabilities in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
spartanburg.com
New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion
If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
hhsrampage.com
The Bridge to Mauldin’s Terabithia
Many of you have heard on the news or have seen the ongoing construction of the new pedestrian bridge as you drive down I-385 through Mauldin. According to the cityofmauldin.org, “Construction is officially underway on the pedestrian bridge in Mauldin that will extend over the six lanes of Interstate 385 near the Bridges Road exit and connect to the new BridgeWay Station development. The bridge project is slated to be completed later this year.” There will be a variety of places to see and go to such as entertainment, offices, apartments, workspaces, and even dining. Since Mauldin, South Carolina is a small city in Greenville and there has never really been “the center of Mauldin,” this new attachment should bring an uprising in population and popularity for Mauldin. Check out cityofmauldin.org to see photos of the property and how it will look when it’s completed.
