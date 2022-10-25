Read full article on original website
KIMT
After 6 months of bargaining, food service workers at Mayo Clinic reach agreement
ROCHESTER, Minn. - After six months of bargaining, food service workers at Mayo Clinic who are employed by Morrison Healthcare have come to an agreement. The contract impacts 500 SEIU members and an additional 100 from Teamsters 120 and AFSCME Council 65. “This contract is a step in the right...
KIMT
Rural ambulance and EMS discuss what needs to be done to address challenges in the workforce
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ambulance services save lives every day, and while ambulance services and EMS everywhere are facing challenges, there are particular issues facing rural communities. A roundtable discussion was held Wednesday in Rochester about what needs to be done to ensure a strong rural emergency medical services in the...
KIMT
Olmsted County offers best ways to dispose of leaves this fall
Where to bring yard waste after the leaves are done falling. The leaves are piling up already? Here's what you can do to get on top of your lawn game before winter.
Rochester Police Issue Warning For Parents of Trick or Treaters
Thousands of costumed kids will be roaming around on Monday night. If you're a parent of one of those kids there are some things you need to know including details on Rochester's Halloween Curfew and which neighborhoods are the best to trick or treat in. The Rochester Police Department also...
Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
KIMT
Renovations planned for former Gage East Gym
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Leaders at the Sports Mentorship Academy in Rochester are trying to fundraise $100,000 to renovate the former Gage East Gym. It's goal is to offer even more opportunities for middle school and high school students at the remodeled recreation center including athletic opportunities like basketball leagues, a place for afterschool snack, and mentoring from social workers and teachers. Sports Mentorship Academy Executive Director Andre Crockett said this project is a dream come true for him.
KIMT
Election workers are needed in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The city of Rochester is looking for about 15 more workers to help administer the upcoming election on November 8th. Responsibilities can include opening and closing the polls, helping voters who need assistance, and making sure only qualified people are allowed to submit their ballots. License and Elections Manager Christiaan Cartwright said these workers help strengthen the overall representation of the community.
KIMT
Farmers Union holds massive candidate forum in Byron
BYRON, Minn.-The Olmsted County Farmers Union hosted a meet and greet with state candidates at Frank N' Stein in Byron on Wednesday. State candidates for senate and house races 20 through 25 attended the event. Candidates were asked how they plan to address some of the problems facing the farming...
December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester
Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
winonapost.com
Winona Outdoor Collaborative welcomes first executive director
During the Winona Outdoor Collaborative's (WOC) July board meeting, the board of directors unanimously voted to promote Alexa Shapiro to the role of executive director. Alexa, who co-founded the WOC, has been working with the organization since August of 2019. The WOC was initially structured horizontally, with five staff members working alongside one another to form the building blocks of the organization. As the WOC has grown, the team and board of directors agreed that the organization would benefit from having an executive director to support the leadership team and the day-to-day functions of the organization. Alexa was a clear choice, due to her dedication and experience working in nonprofits and environmental organizations throughout the past decade, and was widely recommended by the other members of the WOC leadership team.
KIMT
Winter parking rules go into effect November 1 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Winter parking restrictions will start November 1 in Rochester. City ordinance requires alternate side parking for vehicles parked on city streets and in the bulb (circular part) of cul-de-sacs from November 1 to April 1. That is in effect regardless of the weather forecast or if there is snow and ice on the roadways.
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
Thousands in Rochester Lose Power Due to Sunday Storms (Update)
Update 10-24 9:40 a.m.: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A line of late-season thunderstorms knocked out power for thousands of customers in Rochester Sunday night. Rochester Public Utilities reported over 3,000 customers had lost power around 9 p.m. Crews has to navigate strong winds and lightening during power restoration efforts. The...
T.J. Maxx reveals location of its next Minnesota store
A new T.J. Maxx will open in Minnesota next month. The retailer announced the new 22,200-square-foot store at Highway 61 and Tyler Road North in Red Wing will open on Sunday, Nov. 6. “Our newest store in Red Wing will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise...
horseandrider.com
Two Equine WNV Cases at Minnesota Facility
On Oct. 11, a Minnesota State Animal Health Official confirmed that two unvaccinated horses at a farm in Fillmore County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). A weanling Quarter Horse filly presented with mild rear-limb ataxia (incoordination) beginning on Oct. 5 and is recovering. A 4-year-old Draft-cross gelding was...
Three Teens Arrested in Rochester Vape Pen Robbery
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to a reported robbery early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer was driving east on Civic Center Dr. when he spotted a man sprint into a vehicle and pull away in the area of 6th Ave. Southeast shortly after midnight. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled it over after it committed multiple traffic violations.
KIMT
Rochester woman, 27, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday night in northwest Rochester. Police said the woman tried to cross during a red light at the intersection of 37th St. NW and W. River Parkway NW at around 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle,...
Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
KIMT
Not guilty pleas from women connected to Freeborn County homicide investigation
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women arrested in connection with a Freeborn County homicide are set to stand trial. Ashley Marie Estrada, 34 of Albert Lea, and Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 25 of Albert Lea, are both charged with second-degree burglary. Freeborn County law enforcement says it searched a home...
