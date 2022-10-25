During the Winona Outdoor Collaborative's (WOC) July board meeting, the board of directors unanimously voted to promote Alexa Shapiro to the role of executive director. Alexa, who co-founded the WOC, has been working with the organization since August of 2019. The WOC was initially structured horizontally, with five staff members working alongside one another to form the building blocks of the organization. As the WOC has grown, the team and board of directors agreed that the organization would benefit from having an executive director to support the leadership team and the day-to-day functions of the organization. Alexa was a clear choice, due to her dedication and experience working in nonprofits and environmental organizations throughout the past decade, and was widely recommended by the other members of the WOC leadership team.

WINONA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO