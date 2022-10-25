ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

AM 1390 KRFO

Man Accused of Shattering Door of Mayo Clinic Building

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is facing a felony property damage charge after prosecutors say he threw a rock that shattered a door at a Mayo Clinic building in downtown Rochester. Charges filed Tuesday against 37-year-old Matthew Walters say police responded to the report of a shattered door at...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Renovations planned for former Gage East Gym

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Leaders at the Sports Mentorship Academy in Rochester are trying to fundraise $100,000 to renovate the former Gage East Gym. It's goal is to offer even more opportunities for middle school and high school students at the remodeled recreation center including athletic opportunities like basketball leagues, a place for afterschool snack, and mentoring from social workers and teachers. Sports Mentorship Academy Executive Director Andre Crockett said this project is a dream come true for him.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Election workers are needed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The city of Rochester is looking for about 15 more workers to help administer the upcoming election on November 8th. Responsibilities can include opening and closing the polls, helping voters who need assistance, and making sure only qualified people are allowed to submit their ballots. License and Elections Manager Christiaan Cartwright said these workers help strengthen the overall representation of the community.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Farmers Union holds massive candidate forum in Byron

BYRON, Minn.-The Olmsted County Farmers Union hosted a meet and greet with state candidates at Frank N' Stein in Byron on Wednesday. State candidates for senate and house races 20 through 25 attended the event. Candidates were asked how they plan to address some of the problems facing the farming...
BYRON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester

Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
MIX 94.9

Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year

Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
WABASHA, MN
winonapost.com

Winona Outdoor Collaborative welcomes first executive director

During the Winona Outdoor Collaborative's (WOC) July board meeting, the board of directors unanimously voted to promote Alexa Shapiro to the role of executive director. Alexa, who co-founded the WOC, has been working with the organization since August of 2019. The WOC was initially structured horizontally, with five staff members working alongside one another to form the building blocks of the organization. As the WOC has grown, the team and board of directors agreed that the organization would benefit from having an executive director to support the leadership team and the day-to-day functions of the organization. Alexa was a clear choice, due to her dedication and experience working in nonprofits and environmental organizations throughout the past decade, and was widely recommended by the other members of the WOC leadership team.
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Winter parking rules go into effect November 1 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Winter parking restrictions will start November 1 in Rochester. City ordinance requires alternate side parking for vehicles parked on city streets and in the bulb (circular part) of cul-de-sacs from November 1 to April 1. That is in effect regardless of the weather forecast or if there is snow and ice on the roadways.
ROCHESTER, MN
96.7 The River

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Thousands in Rochester Lose Power Due to Sunday Storms (Update)

Update 10-24 9:40 a.m.: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A line of late-season thunderstorms knocked out power for thousands of customers in Rochester Sunday night. Rochester Public Utilities reported over 3,000 customers had lost power around 9 p.m. Crews has to navigate strong winds and lightening during power restoration efforts. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
horseandrider.com

Two Equine WNV Cases at Minnesota Facility

On Oct. 11, a Minnesota State Animal Health Official confirmed that two unvaccinated horses at a farm in Fillmore County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). A weanling Quarter Horse filly presented with mild rear-limb ataxia (incoordination) beginning on Oct. 5 and is recovering. A 4-year-old Draft-cross gelding was...
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Teens Arrested in Rochester Vape Pen Robbery

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department arrested three teenagers in connection to a reported robbery early Wednesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer was driving east on Civic Center Dr. when he spotted a man sprint into a vehicle and pull away in the area of 6th Ave. Southeast shortly after midnight. The officer followed the vehicle and pulled it over after it committed multiple traffic violations.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman, 27, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday night in northwest Rochester. Police said the woman tried to cross during a red light at the intersection of 37th St. NW and W. River Parkway NW at around 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN

