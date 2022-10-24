ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perspective: Why I’m sitting out the governor’s race in Arizona

By Jessica Carpenter
Deseret News
 2 days ago
The dome of the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix is illuminated in blue in support of Arizona’s frontline medical workers and emergency responders battling the coronavirus in this 2020 file photo. | Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press

In the upcoming midterm elections, voters are caught in a political system that is exploiting our country’s division and capitalizing on our fears in order to win votes. It’s still a battle of ideas — not whose ideas are better, but whose we want to silence.

This system does not provide the best outcomes nor is it representative of what the majority of Americans want for their country.

As member of Generation Z, I’m tired of being given a choice between the lesser of evils and will not be a participant in that form of democracy. This year, I will not be voting in the gubernatorial election in the state where I live, Arizona.

Since I first became eligible to vote in 2016, the politics I’ve been dealt has been characterized by partisanship and growing division. I was a Republican, but I’ve watched the party I knew become dismantled and beholden to ideals presented by former President Donald Trump. At the same time, the Democratic Party has become the party of identity politics, driving social division through racial and economic differences. Neither of these get at what Americans are looking for right now, which is leadership and a break after the last three years.

The candidates I have to choose from include the Republican Kari Lake, a MAGA zealot who won the endorsement of Trump, and Democrat Katie Hobbs, who would most likely trot out the same tired Democratic policies we’ve seen tried around the country unsuccessfully. To some, these candidates are in no way similar. But to me, they both represent two things that’s wrong with our politics today.

Lake has motored through this race atop Trump’s platform and standing out nationally as a devotee to the new Republican Party. She’s not alone in this strategy in Arizona, where the party is a shell of its former self, and many GOP candidates repeat the same talking points and cater to the loudest voices on the right.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Lake touted a near-total abortion ban in Arizona. This was despite 87% of Arizonans saying they wanted abortion to remain legal in all or some cases . This kind of disconnect makes Democrats gleeful, so much so that some are promoting far-right candidates in hopes of improving their own chances of winning . (These are the same candidates that President Biden called “ a threat to democracy ” in September.) This gamification of our political system is shameful.

On the other hand, Hobbs brings to the table the same tried-and-failed Democratic policies that have sent some Americans running from blue to red states during the pandemic. This is the second problem with our political system: The failure of candidates to present fresh ideas in order for the country and our states to move forward.

During her campaign, Hobbs has gained the support of three defund the police organizations. With crime being among the top five issues that Arizonans care about, it’s hard to see how this helps her, or the citizens of Arizona. Democrat-run cities that have championed decreasing police support have since either reversed their stance or seen an uptick in crime.

This is not what Arizonans want for their state, so why would Hobbs accept that support? Because other Democrats have.

If Lake wins in Arizona, it will strengthen the state’s ties to Trump and empower those on the fringe. If Hobbs wins, she will likely embrace the same sorts of policies that have already led to the brink of recession and an increase in crime.

Neither of these are appealing to me. Arizonans could benefit from some sensible, middle-of-the-road policies.

The problem is that our current political system has forced leaders to stand behind parties, not policies. It incentivizes candidates to vilify their opponents in the crudest of terms and to cater to the loudest voices. This type of politics isn’t sustainable and continues to divide us. It has allowed for all-or-nothing approaches to problems like climate change and immigration, and has made policy-making a response to those on the fringes. It is a system that I don’t want to indirectly support with my vote.

I know that voting is a privilege and a cherished right in America and democracies around the world. However, a vote for the lesser evil is not the same as a vote for progress. While I will still vote for other candidates and policies on the ballot, I do not want my vote for one of the most important seats in state government to go to candidates that are a product of a failing political system. The politics I want to see for Arizona is one that champions constructive disagreement and new ideas. I want to see a method of engagement that emphasizes open, honest debate and working across differences to find common solutions.

Choosing not to vote for governor this year is my silent protest. I acknowledge it will most likely not make a difference. But I think all of us deserve better when it comes to choosing those who will decide our laws and shape our communities. Yes, we have the right to vote — and also the right to abstain. Choose wisely. I think I did.

Jessica Carpenter, an Arizona native, is the chief marketing officer for BridgeUSA, a youth-led nonprofit that facilitates productive conversations about political issues across lines of difference. The views expressed here are her own and not representative of BridgeUSA.

fox10phoenix.com

2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens

PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor - widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat. With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs' reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots

Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Republican candidate for Arizona's secretary of state: Mark Finchem

PHOENIX — After eight years serving in the Arizona House of Representatives, Pima County Republican Rep. Mark Finchem is looking to take on a new challenge as Arizona’s next secretary of state. Finchem, a former law enforcement officer, said he was built with a heart for service. “My...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Candidates on the Right Get Together for Massive ‘Big Tent’ Rally

Patriots of Arizona put on a rally Monday night at Dream City Church in Phoenix featuring a long list of candidates running for office, from local school board candidates to Kari Lake for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed several of them, and most of his picks are leading in the polls. Emceed by pundit Kevin Jackson, the theme of “Big Tent Event: Unite & Win Again” was how Republicans are set to sweep Arizona on November 8.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Kari Lake holds tight lead in latest Arizona governor’s race poll

(The Center Square) – Republican Kari Lake has the edge in the Arizona governor’s race, according to a new poll. Lake holds a tight 2.5-point lead over Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a poll released by Data Orbital this week. The poll showed Lake with 46.7% support and Hobbs with 44.2% support; 6% of voters remain undecided, according to the poll.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Top Arizona Elections Official Explains Why Drop Box Watchers Are Morons

Self-appointed vigilantes inspired to action by lies from the GOP’s hard-right MAGA wing about the 2020 election being “stolen” continue to stake out early-voting drop boxes in Arizona for signs of fraud they believe, contrary to all evidence, have enabled widespread cheating.But not only can this be intimidating to voters, at least six of whom have submitted formal complaints to state authorities as of Wednesday, it’s also “ridiculous,” “ludicrous,” “preposterous,” and “stupid,” according to Maricopa County’s top elections official—a lifelong Republican.Most of the issues since early voting began on Oct. 12 have occurred in Maricopa, where people affiliated with groups...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count. The third board member, chairwoman Ann English, is a Democrat who voted against both proposals, arguing that the country’s insurance would not protect it from expected lawsuits. “I implore you not to attempt to order this separate hand-count,” said County Attorney Brian McIntyre, a Republican. He said such action would be unlawful and supervisors could be held personally liable in a civil action. The Republicans were under intense pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
azmirror.com

Mark Finchem has found more campaign support from outside Arizona than any other candidate

Mark Finchem, the Republican nominee for secretary of state, has been a minor player in Arizona politics since becoming a state legislator in 2015. But in the past two years, he’s built a national profile as one of the most ardent backers of baseless claims that the 2020 election was marred by widespread fraud — and that nationwide following is evident in his campaign finance reports.
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

ASU professors worry after Kari Lake threatens to 'clean up shop' if elected

After Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's dispute with Arizona PBS and President Michael Crow, professors are worried about threats to academic freedom. After Arizona PBS’s decision to host her opponent, Katie Hobbs, for an interview, Lake publicly feuded with the news organization and ASU, where the station is located. On Oct. 13 Lake tweeted "We’re cleaning up shop at @ASU, starting in January of 2023."
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
PHOENIX, AZ
